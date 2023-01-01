Cayman Brac sculptor Ronald 'Foots' Kynes' brightly colored oceanfront home doubles as an art museum, and he's happy to lead guests on tours. Messages pertaining to art, war and Led Zeppelin adorn surfaces and signs around the property, and provocative sculptures can be found inside and spilling into the yard and parking area. For example, there's a clay skull inside a toilet. And a couple of fake missiles. And a bunch of nude busts and a giant pair of feet.

Visitors tend to get a kick out of the unusual works, but conservative residents aren't impressed. Some of the works have been vandalized, and Foots was even charged with 'possession of an obscene publication' in 2017. The artist refused to remove the statues in question, and in 2018 he was exonerated.