Cayman Brac Museum

Cayman Brac

Housed in a pretty white-and-blue-painted colonial house on the coastal road to Stake Bay, this small museum recounts the history of the island. Artifacts depict life for early settlers during a time when the island was largely cut off from the rest of the world. The exhibit on the 1932 hurricane is particularly moving.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Foots House

    Foots House

    1.1 MILES

    Cayman Brac sculptor Ronald 'Foots' Kynes' brightly colored oceanfront home doubles as an art museum, and he's happy to lead guests on tours. Messages…

  • Owen Island

    Owen Island

    15.32 MILES

    Find your inner pirate at this tiny deserted island that’s a quarter-mile offshore from the Southern Cross Club. The beach here is unspoiled and the…

  • Bluff

    Bluff

    6.29 MILES

    The limestone cliff – 140ft high at its eastern end – stretches almost the entire length of this little island and dominates the landscape. Along the…

  • Little Cayman Museum

    Little Cayman Museum

    16.37 MILES

    Housed in new quarters, this is an impressive museum for a little island. Stop by to peruse exhibits on the history of Cayman, as well as a display of…

  • Point of Sand

    Point of Sand

    8.48 MILES

    Little Cayman’s best beach is a splotch of reef-protected powder that rarely has more than half a dozen people visiting at any time. There’s a tiny pier,…

  • Great Cave

    Great Cave

    6.54 MILES

    The island's largest, most enticing cave is at the eastern end of South Side Rd. Ascend ladders to enter a large cavern that begs to be explored. Expect…

  • Rebecca's Cave

    Rebecca's Cave

    2.4 MILES

    The cave that is closest to the island's west end was used as a hurricane shelter in 1932 (and subsequently). It is named for Rebecca Bodden, an infant…

  • Bat Cave

    Bat Cave

    1.09 MILES

    On the south side of the island, this sprawling geological oddity is home to not only Jamaican fruit bats but also barn owls. Both can be difficult to…

