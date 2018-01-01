Welcome to Puerto del Carmen
Puerto del Carmen activities
Southern Lanzarote Day Trip
Book your half-day or full-day tour and start your experience with a pickup from Puerto del Carmen, Costa Teguise, Playa Blanca, Puerto Calero or Arrecife meeting points. Then, travel south by air-conditioned coach. Your route and destinations depend on the tour option you choose. Both finish with a hotel drop-off.Half-Day Tour:Travel through the village of Uga on your way to Timanfaya National Park. Stop here for an optional camel ride (own expense) and follow the Route of the Volcanoes, twisting round the slopes for grandstand views. Hear about the 18th-century eruptions that formed the surrounding cones and calderas and witness geothermic experiments; you can watch bundles of branches go up in flames within seconds of being tossed into fire pits.Head out of the park to see the vine-coated fields in the fertile La Geria winemaking region and learn how the island’s crisp and fruity wines, made from the malvasia grapes, are cultivated. Then, head for a winery to sample a glass for yourself! Afterward, rejoin your coach for your return journey.Full-Day Tour:After traveling through Uga and Timanfaya National Park to see the geothermal demonstrations, follow the Route of the Volcanoes to see some of the more spectacular lava formations as your guide explains how they were formed by past eruptions. Enjoy a camel ride (own expense) and continue to the park’s lava-carved west coast where El Golfo, a jewel-green lagoon, awaits. Pause at the Janubio salt pans and see Los Hervideros, an area where waves have hollowed out craggy grottoes into the coastline. Next, continue to the idyllic winemaking region of La Geria. See the vineyards where Lanzarote’s malvasia grape varietals are grown, and learn how they’re cultivated using the unique climate and landscape. Visit a winery to sample some wine and return to your coach for a drop-off at the meeting point.
Lanzarote Day Tour Including Wine Tasting
Start your day at Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise, Puerto Calero or Arrecife meeting point, and then travel to Lanzarote’s south coast by air-conditioned coach. Pass through Uga village and into Timanfaya National Park, where a ring of stunning volcanoes, known as the Fire Mountains, dominate the sun-baked landscape. Temperatures just below the park’s surface are said to hit around 752°F (400°C), and geothermic demonstrations — such as the creation of mini geysers by pouring water into the ground — are commonplace. Hop out of your coach to see such tricks take place, and hear stories from your guide about past eruptions.Follow the ‘volcanic route’ through the park and travel west to Timanfaya’s rocky coast to see where a large lava field once flowed down to the North Atlantic Ocean. Stop for photos by the emerald lake of El Golfo.In the afternoon, leave Timanfaya National Park for the winemaking region of La Geria. The area’s otherworldly scenery is unique for a Spanish wine region, created from the remains of an ancient volcanic eruption. Hear how the volcanic soil, hot climate and cooling ocean winds combine to produce Lanzarote’s mineral-rich wine, and learn about the crisp tones for which the wine is prized.Visit a winery and sample a glass of wine made in La Geria. Varietals are subject to change, but typically include wine made from the local malvasia grape. Then, return to your coach and continue through the picturesque La Valles and Haria regions of northern Lanzarote.Enjoy a final stop at Jameos Del Agua, a unique cave resort designed by local artist César Manrique. Complete with restaurants, a cafe, garden and auditorium, the site features a salt lagoon with albino crabs. Use your free time to soak up the views along Lanzarote’s northern coast and La Graciosa island, just across the water. Return to your coach at the prearranged time and finish with a drop-off at the meeting point.
Wild West Ranch Dinner in Lanzarote
Start with a pickup from your Playa Blanca or Costa Teguise meeting points or make your own way to a Wild West–style restaurant near Puerto del Carmen. Meet the venue’s cowboys, cowgirls and Indians on arrival, and then take a seat at your table where the drinks start flowing and the party atmosphere takes hold. The venue has air conditioning, but as an added bonus for those sunny Lanzarote nights, the roof can open, allowing you to dine under the stars.Yell “yee-ha” for more drinks (beer, sangria or soda) whenever your glass is empty, and watch country and western dance demonstrations taking place around the room while you eat. The dining format is buffet style, and a bounty of delights are laid out, ready and waiting for you. Tuck in to sticky barbequed ribs and smoky chicken as well as jacket potatoes, salads, beans, fresh coleslaw and bread. Kids and big kids alike can chow down on chicken nuggets, chips and ice cream, too.After eating — or in between courses, if you prefer — get involved in the party taking place. Introduce the little ones to Lil’ Indian, the resident children’s entertainer, for games and fun, and then take to the dance floor to try line dancing in time to music from a country band. A thrilling ‘whip and lasso’ show also takes place, so you can learn cowboy tricks from the venue’s experts. As the evening of Lanzarote fun winds to an end, make your way outside the restaurant to meet your driver. Your experience then finishes with a meeting point drop-off before midnight (if you are accommodated at Playa Blanca or Costa Teguise areas) or at the same venue if you made your own way there.
Northern Lanzarote Day Trip
After a pickup from Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise, Puerto Calero or Arrecife meeting points, travel onward through Teguise village, the island’s ancient capital. Admire its historical architecture and hear about Teguise in the 16th century when the village is thought to have been founded. Continue to Peñas del Chach, one of the island’s highest peaks, near the cliffs of Famara on the island’s northwestern shores. Hop out of your coach for a photo, and gaze down at views of the undulating coastline set against the blue waves of the North Atlantic Ocean. With your guide, look out for the oasis of Haria, a lush little area known locally as the Valley of a Thousand Palms. Locals traditionally plant palm trees at the spot to mark the birth of a child.Visit Lagomar, one of the island's most renowned places which is a museum, art gallery, bar and restaurant. This astonishing property was conceived by Cesar Manrique, Lanzarote's greatest artist and architect. Its design was based on the One Thousand and One Arabian Nights tale, with its white stone walls integrated into the volcanic scenery and vegetation of the area. Afterwards, head to Orzola and visit LanzaAloe. Here, see acres of fragrant aloe vera plants being grown and harvested. Learn about the soothing properties of the plants and hear how the Canary Islands’ climate and terrain is well suited to aloe vera production.Follow up with a visit to Jameos del Agua, an idyllic beach cave on the coast. Complete with shops, cafes, subterranean walkways and a volcanic museum, the cave-turned-resort was designed by local artist Manrique. Enjoy some free time to explore, and then travel to your final stop, the César Manrique Foundation. Entrance to the small museum is at your own expense, but the displays are well worth the fee. See how the artist adapted five volcanic bubbles into rooms at his house, and learn all about his life’s work on the island.In the late afternoon, return to southern Lanzarote and finish your day with a drop-off at the meeting point.
4x4 Jeep Tour of Lanzarote
Your experience starts with a pick-up at your Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca and Costa Teguise. Then, Start your jeep adventure at the town of Tahiche. Discover the excursion route and climb aboard your uncovered 4x4 vehicle. Then,relaxas your guide drives you into Lanzarote’s striking interior, passing tranquil villages, craggy volcanic peaks and postcard-perfect bays. Heading northwest from Tahiche stop at the village of San Bartolomé, where there is the largest sweet potato (“batata”) plantation in the Canary Islands is located. Then, you will stop at the town of Nazaret to admire Lagomar, an extraordinary cluster of whitewashed houses once owned by the Hollywood actor Omar Sharif. While viewing the site’s exterior, learn how this bizarre complex of cave-like buildings, ponds and gardens was built, and how Sharif lost the property during a single, misguided game of bridge. Continue traveling through the lunar-like countryside and stop to take snaps of some of the spectacular places lining the route. Enjoy time free to explore the island’s former capital of Teguise, admiring its elegant buildings and handsome squares. Also, look round the tiny hamlets of Tinajo and Tinguaton, where whitewashed houses and palm trees lie in the shadow of mountainous Timanfaya National Park. Enjoy a break at Playa Famara, home to one of Lanzarote’s most beautiful beaches and where rustic windmills speckle the hills. Swim from the sandy bay or stroll along the water’s edge absorbing the magnificent setting. You can see the islands of La Graciosa, Montaña Clara and La Alegranza that from, with Roque del Este and Roque del Oeste, the Chinijo Archipielago, a natural beauty located off Lanzarote’s northern coast. You can enjoy a break on Famara beach, home to one of the most beautiful beaches on Lanzarote and where rustic windmills are scattered among the hills. Enjoy a swim in the sandy bay if the weather is good or enjoy a stroll along the shore to observe the magical environment. Then, continue your journey to the pretty coastal village of La Santa. From here you will reach the village of Mancha Blanca where you will visit the Visitors Centre to have an idea of how the ancient inhabitants lived with an active volcano. At the center you can enjoy a simulation of a volcano inside a cave. After the visit to the Visitors Center you will head to La Geria through an interior track to see the malvasía (typical Lanzarote grapes) plantation. The plantation is visible at both sides of the road, covering all of La Geria. Each jeep holds a maximum of six guests. Bring a camera and, if you want to swim at Famara, don't forget your bathing suit and a towel!.
Fuerteventura Dunes and Corralejo with Lunch from Lanzarote
Board an air-conditioned bus at your hotel in Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise, or Puerto del Carmen (IMPORTANT: Pick ups from Arrecife only available on Tuesdays and Saturdays), and travel to the portside at Playa Blanca in time for your 9:30am ferry departure.Step aboard your glass-bottomed boat and enjoy the crossing to Fuerteventura. During the trip, head to the lower deck to view the Atlantic sea life through underwater windows.After docking at the port Corralejo, meet your guide and hop inside an air-conditioned coach to transport you into the heart of town. Here, hop out and spend the morning discovering the shops, cafes, beaches, and restaurants at your own pace.Back aboard your coach, head for the Dunes National Park just south of Corralejo for some fun and photo ops on the sandy slopes. Break for lunch, including wine and water, at a restaurant near the beach, and spend the afternoon enjoying the sunshine and scenery of a vast stretch of white sands — one of Fuerteventura’s best.Return to port to catch the 5:15pm boat back to Playa Blanca and arrive at Lanzarote at about 6pm for your return transfe to your hotel, where your tour ends.Remember to bring a swim suit, sunscreen, hat, and a towel, and to wear comfortable walking shoes. Aside from lunch, additional food and drinks, plus gratuities, are at your own expense.