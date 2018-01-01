4x4 Jeep Tour of Lanzarote

Your experience starts with a pick-up at your Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca and Costa Teguise. Then, Start your jeep adventure at the town of Tahiche. Discover the excursion route and climb aboard your uncovered 4x4 vehicle. Then,relaxas your guide drives you into Lanzarote’s striking interior, passing tranquil villages, craggy volcanic peaks and postcard-perfect bays. Heading northwest from Tahiche stop at the village of San Bartolomé, where there is the largest sweet potato (“batata”) plantation in the Canary Islands is located. Then, you will stop at the town of Nazaret to admire Lagomar, an extraordinary cluster of whitewashed houses once owned by the Hollywood actor Omar Sharif. While viewing the site’s exterior, learn how this bizarre complex of cave-like buildings, ponds and gardens was built, and how Sharif lost the property during a single, misguided game of bridge. Continue traveling through the lunar-like countryside and stop to take snaps of some of the spectacular places lining the route. Enjoy time free to explore the island’s former capital of Teguise, admiring its elegant buildings and handsome squares. Also, look round the tiny hamlets of Tinajo and Tinguaton, where whitewashed houses and palm trees lie in the shadow of mountainous Timanfaya National Park. Enjoy a break at Playa Famara, home to one of Lanzarote’s most beautiful beaches and where rustic windmills speckle the hills. Swim from the sandy bay or stroll along the water’s edge absorbing the magnificent setting. You can see the islands of La Graciosa, Montaña Clara and La Alegranza that from, with Roque del Este and Roque del Oeste, the Chinijo Archipielago, a natural beauty located off Lanzarote’s northern coast. You can enjoy a break on Famara beach, home to one of the most beautiful beaches on Lanzarote and where rustic windmills are scattered among the hills. Enjoy a swim in the sandy bay if the weather is good or enjoy a stroll along the shore to observe the magical environment. Then, continue your journey to the pretty coastal village of La Santa. From here you will reach the village of Mancha Blanca where you will visit the Visitors Centre to have an idea of how the ancient inhabitants lived with an active volcano. At the center you can enjoy a simulation of a volcano inside a cave. After the visit to the Visitors Center you will head to La Geria through an interior track to see the malvasía (typical Lanzarote grapes) plantation. The plantation is visible at both sides of the road, covering all of La Geria. Each jeep holds a maximum of six guests. Bring a camera and, if you want to swim at Famara, don't forget your bathing suit and a towel!.