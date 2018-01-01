Welcome to Playa Blanca

A few years ago Playa Blanca was the quieter, smaller cousin of Puerto del Carmen. To be fair, it still is both smaller and quieter, but the resort has become almost unrecognisable in the past decade, with hotels and apartment complexes – albeit largely low-rise ones – stretching almost to the tip of the Papagayo nature reserve. It has a fairly upmarket feel, but there's something undeniably soulless about much of the resort. You will find a little local character around the church, where the original fishing village began. The Blue Flag main beach has very pale sand (hence the name Playa Blanca) and good facilities. That said, you’re better off crossing the ocean to Corralejo on Fuerteventura, where the beaches and dunes easily outclass Playa Blanca’s. There is a good arts and crafts market at the swanky port, Marina Rubicón, on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.