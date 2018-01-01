Welcome to Puerto de Mogán
Finally you round a bend; below you is a tempting crescent of sandy beach and, next to it, a busy little yacht harbour and fishing port. Puerto de Mogán, although now largely given over to the tourist trade, is light years from its garish counterparts to the east. Thankfully, even the recent construction inland is more aesthetically pleasing than in other resorts along this coast.
Although its nickname ‘Venice of the Canaries’ may be a tad exaggerated, the architecture and bridged waterways are as pretty as a chocolate box, and the whole place exudes an air of opulence and charm. In the heart of the port, low-rise apartments have wrought-iron balconies, brightly coloured trim and are covered in dazzling bougainvillea.
On the downside, the place gets packed with envious tourists from the other resorts during the day, particularly on Friday morning when a street market takes over part of the town. Stalls sell the usual overpriced belts, bags and shell jewellery; if you are staying here, it’s a good day to leave.
Top experiences in Puerto de Mogán
Puerto de Mogán activities
Puerto de Mogan PAD Discover Scuba Diving Program
Your PADI Discover Scuba Diving program begins with pick up from your hotel between 8:30-9:30am (the exact time will be given at the time of the booking). At the dive club you will meet your dive instructor, a certified PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) professional. You will fill out all of the necessary documentation and a medical questionnaire. The program is broken into three parts: a theory session, a confined water session and a dive in the sea. At 10-10:30am you will have the briefing about basics of scuba diving and will complete a simple quiz. Afterwards, around 10:30-11am, you will start a confined water session. Under the watchful eye of your instructor, practice basic diving skills and get familiar with tank, BCD, regulator, mask and other diving equipment. Learn how to control your buoyancy and breathe underwater.Later, around 11am, you will prepare equipment and head with your instructor to Puerto de Mogan beach to start your first open ocean dive. After entering the water with instructor, you will check your new skills during an open-water dive up to 12 meters (40 feet). As you discover the amazing experience of swimming with fish around one of Puerto de Mogan dive site, you’ll be a converted diving lover.