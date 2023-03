Phew, that view. This windswept hill overlooks the cold ocean, drifting icebergs and breaching whales. It's located at the end of the road in the 'town' of Ship Cove, adjacent to a series of fantastically atmospheric geographic nomenclature, including Cape Onion, Diable Cove and Savage Cove. The lonely, end-of-the-world atmosphere is underlined by a nearby cemetery.