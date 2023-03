The main road through town ends at Fishing Point Park, where a lighthouse and towering headland cliffs overlook the sea. The Iceberg Alley Trail and Whale Watchers Trail both lead to cliff-top observation platforms – the names say it all.

A visitor center–cafe and an adjacent craft shop are also out here; in the side room there's a polar bear display. Creatures like this guy have been known to roam St Anthony from time to time as pack ice melts in the spring.