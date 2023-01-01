Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent protects 1138 sq km of its two namesake rivers and their coastlines, from Gros Cap à l'Aigle to Les Escoumins and up the Saguenay as far as Cap à l'Est, near Ste-Fulgence. Much of the park experience is on the water, whether aboard a whale-watching vessel, sea kayak or sailboat. You can also explore the park's ecosystems in interpretation centers and museums around the region and hike the trails along its shores.

This park was the first conservation project in Québec to be jointly administered by the federal and provincial governments. Overlapping with Parc National du Fjord-du-Saguenay, it extends to the Saguenay, Charlevoix and North Shore regions, and across the St Lawrence to the South Shore, with various entry points.