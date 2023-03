A short drive into the hilly part of town leads to tiny Parc de la Croix, where an illuminated cross guards a stunning view across the city and the river.

To get there from downtown, take Rue Lafontaine south to the underpass leading to Rue Témiscouata. Make a left on Chemin des Raymond, then turn left at Rue Alexandre, right at Rue Bernier and left at Rue Ste-Claire.