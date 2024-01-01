Musée du Bas-St-Laurent

Québec

LoginSave

The lively Musée du Bas-St-Laurent has a collection of contemporary Québec art, but the main event is the 200,000 vintage photos of the local area, used in thematic, interactive exhibits that explore life on the St Lawrence. At the time of research, the museum was revamping its permanent exhibits; stay tuned.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent

    Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent

    23.1 MILES

    Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent protects 1138 sq km of its two namesake rivers and their coastlines, from Gros Cap à l'Aigle to Les Escoumins and up the…

  • Pointe Noire Observation Centre

    Pointe Noire Observation Centre

    21.86 MILES

    Up the hill from the ferry landing, this whale-study post, at the confluence of the Saguenay and St Lawrence Rivers, features an exhibit, a slide show and…

  • Parc des Chutes

    Parc des Chutes

    0.72 MILES

    You can take a short stroll to (or a short but steep hike above) the 30m waterfalls that power a small hydroelectric power station in the pretty Parc des…

  • Centre Archéo Topo

    Centre Archéo Topo

    27.64 MILES

    This research and exhibition center is dedicated to archaeological findings along the North Shore. Outside, trails lead down to the beach and offer some…

  • Parc de la Croix

    Parc de la Croix

    0.82 MILES

    A short drive into the hilly part of town leads to tiny Parc de la Croix, where an illuminated cross guards a stunning view across the city and the river.

  • Les Jardins du Cap à l'Aigle

    Les Jardins du Cap à l'Aigle

    27.93 MILES

    In Cap à l'Aigle, a little village 2km east of La Malbaie, are these gardens, where 800 types of lilac range up the hill between a waterfall, a footbridge…

  • Fraser Manor

    Fraser Manor

    0.89 MILES

    Rivière du Loup was called Fraserville in the 19th century, after the powerful Scottish dynasty that inhabited the grand Fraser Manor. Today, the building…

View more attractions

Nearby Québec attractions

1. Parc des Chutes

0.72 MILES

You can take a short stroll to (or a short but steep hike above) the 30m waterfalls that power a small hydroelectric power station in the pretty Parc des…

2. Parc de la Croix

0.82 MILES

A short drive into the hilly part of town leads to tiny Parc de la Croix, where an illuminated cross guards a stunning view across the city and the river.

3. Fraser Manor

0.89 MILES

Rivière du Loup was called Fraserville in the 19th century, after the powerful Scottish dynasty that inhabited the grand Fraser Manor. Today, the building…

4. Pointe Noire Observation Centre

21.86 MILES

Up the hill from the ferry landing, this whale-study post, at the confluence of the Saguenay and St Lawrence Rivers, features an exhibit, a slide show and…

6. Poste de Traite Chauvin

22.96 MILES

This replica of a fur-trading post from 1600, the first in New France, offers some history on the first transactions between the region's indigenous…

7. Petite Chapelle de Tadoussac

23.02 MILES

Built in 1747 by the Jesuits, this is one of North America's oldest wooden churches. Also known as the Indian Chapel, it contains a small exhibition on…

8. Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent

23.1 MILES

Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent protects 1138 sq km of its two namesake rivers and their coastlines, from Gros Cap à l'Aigle to Les Escoumins and up the…