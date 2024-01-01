The lively Musée du Bas-St-Laurent has a collection of contemporary Québec art, but the main event is the 200,000 vintage photos of the local area, used in thematic, interactive exhibits that explore life on the St Lawrence. At the time of research, the museum was revamping its permanent exhibits; stay tuned.
Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent
23.1 MILES
Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent protects 1138 sq km of its two namesake rivers and their coastlines, from Gros Cap à l'Aigle to Les Escoumins and up the…
Pointe Noire Observation Centre
21.86 MILES
Up the hill from the ferry landing, this whale-study post, at the confluence of the Saguenay and St Lawrence Rivers, features an exhibit, a slide show and…
0.72 MILES
You can take a short stroll to (or a short but steep hike above) the 30m waterfalls that power a small hydroelectric power station in the pretty Parc des…
27.64 MILES
This research and exhibition center is dedicated to archaeological findings along the North Shore. Outside, trails lead down to the beach and offer some…
Centre d'Interprétation des Mammifères Marins
22.87 MILES
Gives excellent background information on local sea creatures through multimedia exhibits. There are beautiful views of the river and surrounding cliffs…
0.82 MILES
A short drive into the hilly part of town leads to tiny Parc de la Croix, where an illuminated cross guards a stunning view across the city and the river.
27.93 MILES
In Cap à l'Aigle, a little village 2km east of La Malbaie, are these gardens, where 800 types of lilac range up the hill between a waterfall, a footbridge…
0.89 MILES
Rivière du Loup was called Fraserville in the 19th century, after the powerful Scottish dynasty that inhabited the grand Fraser Manor. Today, the building…
