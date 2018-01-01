Welcome to Sept Îles

Sept Îles feels a bit like the last city before civilization ends, which is not an entirely inaccurate impression, with all due respect to Havre St Pierre. So one would be forgiven for not expecting this frontier town to be as cool as it is. Of course, Sept Îles is one of the country's busiest ports, which helps explain why it's so refreshingly cosmopolitan. Exploring local museums, having a good meal and hitting up a neighborhood bar are perfect cures for the fatigue of long-distance driving.