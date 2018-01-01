Welcome to Rimouski

Rimouski isn't as immediately charming as some of Québec's more postcard-perfect towns – it's a big oil distribution center – but it's prosperous, energetic and an important regional commercial hub. As such, there are some good restaurants, interesting museums and a healthy number of students. It's a great spot to wait for a ferry.

