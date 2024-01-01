Church of the Immaculate Conception

Bruce Peninsula

This church in the round represents a tipi, a fire pit and the circle of life, and it mixes aboriginal traditions and Catholic beliefs. Colorful paintings by local artists depict the stations of the cross, while magnificent carvings represent both Christ and the Great Spirit Kitche Manitou.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Perivale Gallery

    Perivale Gallery

    7.29 MILES

    This well-respected art gallery features works by a remarkable range of Canadian fine artists, sculptors and artisans. The gallery itself, a red farmhouse…

  • Providence Bay Beach

    Providence Bay Beach

    12.09 MILES

    Set on a long curving bay facing Lake Huron, this is arguably the best beach on the island. The sand is soft and tawny, the water calm, and it's backed by…

  • Ojibwe Cultural Foundation

    Ojibwe Cultural Foundation

    0.19 MILES

    You're free to explore on your own, but guided tours of this insightful museum are highly recommended. Rotating exhibits reflect a rich history of legends…

  • Centennial Museum Sheguiandah

    Centennial Museum Sheguiandah

    12.4 MILES

    A cavernous museum along Highway 6 with a small but fascinating exhibit on the Sheguiandah archaeological site, including Paleo-Indian artifacts – pottery…

  • Misery Bay Provincial Park

    Misery Bay Provincial Park

    28.85 MILES

    This 10-sq-km park on the western end of Manitoulin offers several trails ranging in length from two to eight kilometers. Hikes include mixed forests,…

  • Bridal Veil Falls

    Bridal Veil Falls

    7.02 MILES

    Just off Hwy 540 before Kagawong, there's a parking lot picnic area at the top of this pretty waterfall. A set of stairs leads down to the base where you…

