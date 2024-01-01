This church in the round represents a tipi, a fire pit and the circle of life, and it mixes aboriginal traditions and Catholic beliefs. Colorful paintings by local artists depict the stations of the cross, while magnificent carvings represent both Christ and the Great Spirit Kitche Manitou.
Church of the Immaculate Conception
Bruce Peninsula
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.29 MILES
This well-respected art gallery features works by a remarkable range of Canadian fine artists, sculptors and artisans. The gallery itself, a red farmhouse…
12.09 MILES
Set on a long curving bay facing Lake Huron, this is arguably the best beach on the island. The sand is soft and tawny, the water calm, and it's backed by…
0.19 MILES
You're free to explore on your own, but guided tours of this insightful museum are highly recommended. Rotating exhibits reflect a rich history of legends…
12.4 MILES
A cavernous museum along Highway 6 with a small but fascinating exhibit on the Sheguiandah archaeological site, including Paleo-Indian artifacts – pottery…
28.85 MILES
This 10-sq-km park on the western end of Manitoulin offers several trails ranging in length from two to eight kilometers. Hikes include mixed forests,…
7.02 MILES
Just off Hwy 540 before Kagawong, there's a parking lot picnic area at the top of this pretty waterfall. A set of stairs leads down to the base where you…
