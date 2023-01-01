Centennial Museum Sheguiandah

A cavernous museum along Highway 6 with a small but fascinating exhibit on the Sheguiandah archaeological site, including Paleo-Indian artifacts – pottery, stone tools, projectile points – dating to at least 9500 BCE (some archaeologists date the site to 11,000 BCE or earlier). The museum also has loads of antiques from the pioneer days as well as reconstructed log cabins, a sugar shack and barn that give visitors a sense of what life was like for early settlers.