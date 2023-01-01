Uqqurmiut Centre for Arts & Crafts

Pang is famous for its lithographs, prints and tapestries, and this extraordinary place brings it all together. There are few tapestry studios in the world, but one is here and you can watch the weavers at work. Artists create prints via a variety of techniques in the adjacent workshop, and there's a stunning archived collection available to browse and buy. Famous crocheted hats and hand-woven scarves are another highlight, as are the soapstone, marble and bone carvings and jewelry.