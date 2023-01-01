Angmarlik Visitor Centre

This enthusiastically run place near the waterfront features a replica Inuit tent made of whalebone and animal skins, sealskin canoes and interesting displays on Inuit culture, with traditional hunting, fishing and household implements, plus archaeological finds from Kekerten Island. Another exhibition charts local whaling history and its effect on Inuit life. Elders congregate in a separate room here on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Make sure staff explain the game of seal flipperbone Monopoly.

The library is located here.