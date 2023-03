Mallikjuaq Historic Park is an island reachable via a low-tide land bridge from Dorset's metal dump; it's a 20-minute crossing and you need rubber boots. A half-day hike across spongy tundra takes in the remains of thousand-year-old Thule stone houses, a 200-year-old grave of stranded whalers and a fox trap used by Inuit women until the 1940s. Go with a guide carrying a rifle; bears are afoot.