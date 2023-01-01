Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic

You simply can't understand Lunenburg unless you've visited this maritime museum, which traces the history of fishing from the days of the Mi'kmaq through to the present time. Fascinating exhibits explore fishing grounds, vessels and techniques, and film screenings and talks are scheduled throughout the day. The museum also has two vintage vessels: the Theresa E Connor, the oldest saltbank dory schooner in Canada, built in 1938; and the Cape Sable, a steel-hulled side trawler built in 1962.

There's a large parking lot opposite the museum. Admission is covered by the Nova Scotia Museum Pass.