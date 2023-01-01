Big Tancook Island (population 120) is a 50-minute ferry ride from Chester's government wharf. Settled by Germans and French Huguenots in the early 19th century, the island is famous for its sauerkraut, and is crisscrossed with walking trails. It also has some pleasant beaches at Southeast Cove and Gravel Cove. The best way to get around is by bike; rentals are available as you step off the ferry. Ferries sail at least twice daily.

The Tancook Ferry (902-275-7885) runs four times daily Monday to Friday (first sailing from Chester at 6am, last sailing from Tancook at 5pm), with two extra sailings on Friday evening, at 6:30pm and 9:30pm (returning at 8:30pm and 11pm). The ferry runs twice daily on weekends (first sailing from Chester at 9am; last sailing from Tancook at 6pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday). The ferry stops en route at Little Tancook.