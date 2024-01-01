Housed in a former Anglican rectory off Main St, this museum tells the island's history since the first British settlers arrived in the mid-1700s. The exhibits feel a bit dated, but the docents are kind and you'll likely learn a little something. There's a historical church next door.
Twillingate Museum
Newfoundland & Labrador
5.19 MILES
Run by an engaging fisher, this private museum, with its imaginative and deceptively simple concepts (a cod-splitting show!), is brilliant, and fun for…
2.46 MILES
Long Point provides dramatic views of the coastal cliffs. Travel up the winding steps, worn from lighthouse-keepers' footsteps since 1876, and gawk at the…
17.31 MILES
This humble stable maintains the world's largest herd of endangered Newfoundland ponies. The small creatures are renowned as hardy workers (especially in…
15.12 MILES
Newfoundland's indigenous population remains a mystery to historians, as the last individuals died in the early 19th century. The rest of the Beothuk – a…
0.02 MILES
Wooden boats were once as common as cod in Newfoundland, but these classic craft have since been largely replaced by fiberglass vessels. This museum,…
28.19 MILES
The first of Fogo Island's iconic studios to be built, the Long Studio sticks out like a minimalist trapezoid thumb in the midst of the wilds outside of…
1.17 MILES
Visit the grounds that produce Moose Joose (blueberry-partridgeberry), Funky Puffin (blueberry-rhubarb) and other fruity flavors using iceberg water and…
1.41 MILES
Don't neglect to see scenic Durrell and its museum, dwelling off Durrell St atop Old Maid Hill. The stuffed polar bear is a bonus, but a big reason to…
