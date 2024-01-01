Twillingate Museum

Newfoundland & Labrador

Housed in a former Anglican rectory off Main St, this museum tells the island's history since the first British settlers arrived in the mid-1700s. The exhibits feel a bit dated, but the docents are kind and you'll likely learn a little something. There's a historical church next door.

Nearby Newfoundland & Labrador attractions

1. Isles Wooden Boat Museum

0.02 MILES

Wooden boats were once as common as cod in Newfoundland, but these classic craft have since been largely replaced by fiberglass vessels. This museum,…

2. Auk Island Winery

1.17 MILES

Visit the grounds that produce Moose Joose (blueberry-partridgeberry), Funky Puffin (blueberry-rhubarb) and other fruity flavors using iceberg water and…

3. Durrell Museum

1.41 MILES

Don't neglect to see scenic Durrell and its museum, dwelling off Durrell St atop Old Maid Hill. The stuffed polar bear is a bonus, but a big reason to…

4. Long Point Lighthouse

2.46 MILES

Long Point provides dramatic views of the coastal cliffs. Travel up the winding steps, worn from lighthouse-keepers' footsteps since 1876, and gawk at the…

5. Prime Berth Fishing Museum

5.19 MILES

Run by an engaging fisher, this private museum, with its imaginative and deceptively simple concepts (a cod-splitting show!), is brilliant, and fun for…

6. Beothuk Interpretation Centre

15.12 MILES

Newfoundland's indigenous population remains a mystery to historians, as the last individuals died in the early 19th century. The rest of the Beothuk – a…

7. Newfoundland Pony Sanctuary

17.31 MILES

This humble stable maintains the world's largest herd of endangered Newfoundland ponies. The small creatures are renowned as hardy workers (especially in…

8. Long Studio

28.19 MILES

The first of Fogo Island's iconic studios to be built, the Long Studio sticks out like a minimalist trapezoid thumb in the midst of the wilds outside of…