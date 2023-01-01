Beothuk Interpretation Centre

Newfoundland's indigenous population remains a mystery to historians, as the last individuals died in the early 19th century. The rest of the Beothuk – a name invented by, rather than used by said people – died either from direct violent conflict or starvation after they were forced from their traditional fishing and hunting grounds. This museum is located near the remains of a once-busy Beothuk village. A small exhibition space is complimented by a nature trail to the village site.