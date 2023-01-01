Isles Wooden Boat Museum

Wooden boats were once as common as cod in Newfoundland, but these classic craft have since been largely replaced by fiberglass vessels. This museum, staffed by both passionate youngsters and old timers committed to the craft of their forefathers, keeps the wooden boatbuilding tradition alive. In many ways it's as much boatbuilding studio as learning institution; every few months, the museum creates a new wooden boat, and you can see the process unfold in real time.