Construction on this squat stone tower began in 1898 to mark both Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and the 400th anniversary of John Cabot's discovery of Newfoundland. That's all well and good, but the really nice thing is it blocks out the incessant wind at the top of Signal Hill.
Cabot Tower
St John's
Signal Hill National Historic Site
The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…
1.44 MILES
Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…
4.39 MILES
Constructed in 1835, the oldest surviving lighthouse in the province sits on the dramatic headlands of the continent's most easterly point. The wind here…
Witless Bay Ecological Reserve
21.71 MILES
Consisting of four islands in Witless Bay, this reserve is North America's largest Atlantic puffin colony, with more than 260,000 pairs nesting here…
0.73 MILES
Over Signal Hill, away from town, is the tiny picturesque village of Quidi Vidi. Check out the 18th-century battery and the lakeside regatta museum, but…
3.64 MILES
The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…
29.85 MILES
Diverse birdlife, along with beaver, moose and snowshoe hare, can be seen in this lush park only 53km south of St John's. A highlight is the 1.25km trail…
24.62 MILES
Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…
0.35 MILES
Features interactive displays on the site's history. The last North American battle of the Seven Years' War took place here in 1762, and Britain's victory…
0.41 MILES
Nowhere in the world can geo-history, going back to the birth of the earth, be accessed so easily as in Newfoundland. The Geo Centre does a grand job of…
0.76 MILES
Built in 1762 and still symbolically guarding the bay from up the hill is Quidi Vidi Battery. Built by the French after they took St John's, the battery…
6. Royal St John's Regatta Museum
0.86 MILES
Quidi Vidi Lake is the site of the city-stopping St John's Regatta. The Royal St John's Regatta Museum is on the 2nd floor of the boathouse, and gives an…
1.05 MILES
With iconic statues of a Newfoundland dog and a Labrador Retriever, this park hosts the City of St John’s free Music at Harbourside lunchtime concert…
1.26 MILES
The largest municipal park in St John's has a very British feel, with its manicured lawns, shady trees, surrounding brick buildings and general green good…