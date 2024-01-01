Follow the sign off the highway to a parking lot, and from here take a short path to where the waves batter the rusty and tangled remains of the SS Ethie. The story of this 1919 wreck, and the subsequent rescue, was the inspiration for the folk song 'Wreck of the Steamship Ethie'.
SS Ethie
Gros Morne National Park
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.31 MILES
A must-see for visitors to Newfoundland, this 1800-sq km coastal park and Unesco World Heritage Site features dramatic mountains, fjords, beaches, bogs…
20.7 MILES
Dominating the southwest corner of the park, near Trout River, are the unconquerable and eerie Tablelands. This huge flat-topped massif was part of the…
17.56 MILES
At the wharf in Norris Point is this small research facility, which is part of Memorial University. Every half-hour there are interactive tours, and the…
11.91 MILES
Overlooking the Gulf of St Lawrence, this lighthouse is picturesque enough to grace the cover of a nautically inclined calendar. Inside you'll find parks…
12.33 MILES
While this spot falls into the kitschy-but-fun attraction-cum-gift-shop category, we want to stress: it is fun. Several rooms, each themed around a Gros…
13.04 MILES
The gentle, safe, sand-duned beach at Shallow Bay seems out of place, as if transported from the Caribbean by some bizarre current. The water, though,…
25.86 MILES
The relentless force of the ocean has carved out these scenic arched rocks on Rte 430, north of Parsons Pond. The area is nice for a picnic assuming the…
Jenniex House Municipal Heritage Building
16.18 MILES
This saltbox home was built in 1926 and is a fine example of a traditional Newfoundland residence (low-hipped roof, clapboard sheathing, plain wooden trim…
Nearby Gros Morne National Park attractions
4.71 MILES
This restored fishing camp sits a short distance north of Western Brook Pond. The three Mudge brothers and their families fished here from 1941 until 1975…
2. Dr. Henry N. Payne Community Museum
10.85 MILES
Located in Cow Head, at the very northern edge of the park, this historical building is really more of a collection of cool stuff: an axe murderer's axe,…
3. Lobster Cove Head Lighthouse
11.91 MILES
Overlooking the Gulf of St Lawrence, this lighthouse is picturesque enough to grace the cover of a nautically inclined calendar. Inside you'll find parks…
12.33 MILES
While this spot falls into the kitschy-but-fun attraction-cum-gift-shop category, we want to stress: it is fun. Several rooms, each themed around a Gros…
13.04 MILES
The gentle, safe, sand-duned beach at Shallow Bay seems out of place, as if transported from the Caribbean by some bizarre current. The water, though,…
6. Jenniex House Municipal Heritage Building
16.18 MILES
This saltbox home was built in 1926 and is a fine example of a traditional Newfoundland residence (low-hipped roof, clapboard sheathing, plain wooden trim…
17.56 MILES
At the wharf in Norris Point is this small research facility, which is part of Memorial University. Every half-hour there are interactive tours, and the…
18.31 MILES
A must-see for visitors to Newfoundland, this 1800-sq km coastal park and Unesco World Heritage Site features dramatic mountains, fjords, beaches, bogs…