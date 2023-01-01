Lobster Cove Head Lighthouse

Overlooking the Gulf of St Lawrence, this lighthouse is picturesque enough to grace the cover of a nautically inclined calendar. Inside you'll find parks staff and exhibits dedicated to the cultural history of this part of Newfoundland; outside are trails winding through the tuckamore to a rocky coast studded with tide pools. Kids can play dress-ups with period clothes, and locals come here to whale-watch and fly kites. Sunsets over the St Lawrence defy hyperbolic description.

During summers the lighthouse hosts a slew of events, including guided walks, drum and fire circles, and evening music and storytelling ($14.70; call to reserve a spot).