5-Night Churchill Tour and Polar Bear Adventure from Winnipeg

After booking, you’ll receive a detailed itinerary from the local tour operator that lists specifics like what restaurants have been reserved for your tour, which hotel in Churchill is included and what to pack. Accommodation:The first and last night of the tour are spent at the Four Points by Sheraton Winnipeg International Airport. The three nights in Churchill are spent at one of the town’s small, comfortable inns. The inns vary by tour, but you can expect to stay at one of the following (all are in walking distance of each other): the Tundra Inn, Aurora Inn, Iceberg Inn or Polar Inn.Dining:Most of the breakfasts, lunches and dinners are enjoyed at a variety of local Churchill restaurants, which vary by tour. You'll also have two picnic-style lunches on board the Tundra Buggy, as well as one dinner while you fly. Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.