Prime times to visit are July and August and then again during the peak polar-bear-viewing period of mid-October to November. At other times Churchill is often frozen and desolate, which has its own appeal.
5-Night Churchill Tour and Polar Bear Adventure from Winnipeg
After booking, you’ll receive a detailed itinerary from the local tour operator that lists specifics like what restaurants have been reserved for your tour, which hotel in Churchill is included and what to pack. Accommodation:The first and last night of the tour are spent at the Four Points by Sheraton Winnipeg International Airport. The three nights in Churchill are spent at one of the town’s small, comfortable inns. The inns vary by tour, but you can expect to stay at one of the following (all are in walking distance of each other): the Tundra Inn, Aurora Inn, Iceberg Inn or Polar Inn.Dining:Most of the breakfasts, lunches and dinners are enjoyed at a variety of local Churchill restaurants, which vary by tour. You'll also have two picnic-style lunches on board the Tundra Buggy, as well as one dinner while you fly. Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
One Day Polar Bear Adventure
Flying out of Winnipeg, you will arrive in Churchill early in the morning and be whisked away to enjoy a full-day Tundra Buggy® Adventure in the Churchill Wildlife Management Area. Lunch and refreshments will be served on the Tundra Buggy while you view the polar bears and other arctic wildlife. At the end of the day you will be transferred back to the Churchill airport for your return flight to Winnipeg. This adventure is perfect as an add-on for your Winnipeg visit, or if you are just looking for a quick adventure in Canada's North. Book early to avoid disappointment!
Churchill Polar Bears
Churchill, Manitoba on Hudson Bay is considered the polar bear capital of the world, and this two-day trip will introduce you to its star citizens in a little more comfort. Obviously, the polar bear is not the sort of animal you want to pat on the back, so we'll keep you safe and sound in a Tundra Buggy while still getting amazingly close to these awe-inspiring animals. A photographer's dream, a once-in-a-lifetime experience – superlatives can't express the feeling of seeing polar bears in their arctic home.
Canadian Polar Bear Experience
Imagine watching polar bears in the wild alongside a naturalist expert from Polar Bears International, one of the world's leading organizations dedicated to protecting these amazing animals. The opportunity is yours on this six-day adventure in the vast wilderness of the Canadian Arctic. Sit down to a picnic on the tundra and opt to go dogsledding through the region's breathtaking landscapes on a one-of-a-kind wildlife adventure.