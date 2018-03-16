Welcome to Churchill

The 'Polar Bear Capital of the World,' Churchill lures people to the shores of Hudson Bay for its majestic predators, beluga whales, a huge old stone fort and endless subarctic majesty. But while the highly accessible wildlife is enough for Churchill to be on any itinerary, there's something less tangible that makes people stay longer and keeps them coming back: a hearty seductive spirit that makes the rest of the world seem – thankfully – even further away than it really is.

Read More

Prime times to visit are July and August and then again during the peak polar-bear-viewing period of mid-October to November. At other times Churchill is often frozen and desolate, which has its own appeal.

Read Less

Top experiences in Churchill

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Churchill activities

$5521.97 Multi-day & Extended Tours

5-Night Churchill Tour and Polar Bear Adventure from Winnipeg

After booking, you’ll receive a detailed itinerary from the local tour operator that lists specifics like what restaurants have been reserved for your tour, which hotel in Churchill is included and what to pack. Accommodation:The first and last night of the tour are spent at the Four Points by Sheraton Winnipeg International Airport. The three nights in Churchill are spent at one of the town’s small, comfortable inns. The inns vary by tour, but you can expect to stay at one of the following (all are in walking distance of each other): the Tundra Inn, Aurora Inn, Iceberg Inn or Polar Inn.Dining:Most of the breakfasts, lunches and dinners are enjoyed at a variety of local Churchill restaurants, which vary by tour. You'll also have two picnic-style lunches on board the Tundra Buggy, as well as one dinner while you fly. Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
$1421.60 Day Trips & Excursions

One Day Polar Bear Adventure

Flying out of Winnipeg, you will arrive in Churchill early in the morning and be whisked away to enjoy a full-day Tundra Buggy® Adventure in the Churchill Wildlife Management Area. Lunch and refreshments will be served on the Tundra Buggy while you view the polar bears and other arctic wildlife. At the end of the day you will be transferred back to the Churchill airport for your return flight to Winnipeg. This adventure is perfect as an add-on for your Winnipeg visit, or if you are just looking for a quick adventure in Canada's North. Book early to avoid disappointment!
Classic

Churchill Polar Bears

Churchill, Manitoba on Hudson Bay is considered the polar bear capital of the world, and this two-day trip will introduce you to its star citizens in a little more comfort. Obviously, the polar bear is not the sort of animal you want to pat on the back, so we'll keep you safe and sound in a Tundra Buggy while still getting amazingly close to these awe-inspiring animals. A photographer's dream, a once-in-a-lifetime experience – superlatives can't express the feeling of seeing polar bears in their arctic home.
$7199 National Geographic Journeys

Canadian Polar Bear Experience

Imagine watching polar bears in the wild alongside a naturalist expert from Polar Bears International, one of the world's leading organizations dedicated to protecting these amazing animals. The opportunity is yours on this six-day adventure in the vast wilderness of the Canadian Arctic. Sit down to a picnic on the tundra and opt to go dogsledding through the region's breathtaking landscapes on a one-of-a-kind wildlife adventure.
See More Activities
Churchill photo credits