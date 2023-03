This tiny bay island is a 12km boat or snowmobile ride west of Iqaluit and preserves a 750-year-old Inuit (Thule) winter camp. You can see 11 well-preserved traditional sod houses and a grave site; a huge number of bones and hunting and household artifacts were found here, testifying to the site's significance for Thule hunters. It's a great half-day trip; to get there, contact Iqaluit outfitters.