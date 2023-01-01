Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum

This friendly little museum in an old Hudson's Bay Company building showcases an engaging permanent collection of traditional Inuit clothing, tools, children's toys, weaponry and methods of transport, including a full-size sealskin canoe, plus splendid soapstone and whalebone carvings. Upstairs are Thule artifacts (including some early snow-goggles) dating back hundreds of years.

Occasional high-quality temporary exhibitions of contemporary Inuit artists. The gift shop stocks carvings, jewelry, ulus (Inuit women's knives) and more.