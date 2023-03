Located 5km from downtown, Apex is now Iqaluit's beach suburb, but was where nomadic Inuit began to settle when modern Iqaluit was an airbase. On the shore is the photogenic Hudson Bay Trading Post complex, dating back to 1949. It's a beautiful 40-minute walk along the waterfront from downtown; the trail starts at the Iqaluit cemetery. On the southeast side of Apex, two whale ribs by the tiny cemetery frame the tundra.