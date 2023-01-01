Wizards and muggles (nonwizards) with a penchant for Harry Potter will empathize at North Woven Broom, maker of traditional brooms since 1975, in Crawford Bay on Kootenay Lake. The workshop’s feathery golden hues and musky broom-corn fragrance are surprisingly beguiling, almost sensual, and there’s something comforting about its almost total lack of modernity. While you’re here, check out the glassblowers, blacksmith’s forge and weavers’ studio across the road.