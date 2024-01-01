The wackiest sight on the eastern shore is without doubt Boswell’s Glass House. With a mortuarist’s sense of humor, funeral director David H Brown decided to build his dream retirement home out of used embalming-fluid bottles, half a million of them in total. The result is a whimsy of turrets, towers, bridges and even a garden shed, all made from recycled bottles.
British Columbia
19.25 MILES
Wizards and muggles (nonwizards) with a penchant for Harry Potter will empathize at North Woven Broom, maker of traditional brooms since 1975, in Crawford…
Touchstones Nelson Museum of Art & History
25.73 MILES
An enormous renovation transformed what was once a baronial old city hall (1902) into Touchstones Nelson, a museum of local history and art. Every month…
25.44 MILES
By the iconic Nelson Bridge, Lakeside Park is a flower-filled, shady park and a beach, and has a great summer cafe.
24.16 MILES
This is the home of Columbia Brewery, creators of the mass-market Kokanee and Kootenay brands. The brewery offers tours (four to six daily) and visits to…
Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area
20.27 MILES
This wildlife spot, 11km west of Creston, is a good place to see oodles of birds, including blue herons, from the 1km boardwalk.
