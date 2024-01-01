Glass House

British Columbia

The wackiest sight on the eastern shore is without doubt Boswell’s Glass House. With a mortuarist’s sense of humor, funeral director David H Brown decided to build his dream retirement home out of used embalming-fluid bottles, half a million of them in total. The result is a whimsy of turrets, towers, bridges and even a garden shed, all made from recycled bottles.

  • North Woven Broom

    North Woven Broom

    19.25 MILES

    Wizards and muggles (nonwizards) with a penchant for Harry Potter will empathize at North Woven Broom, maker of traditional brooms since 1975, in Crawford…

  • Lakeside Park

    Lakeside Park

    25.44 MILES

    By the iconic Nelson Bridge, Lakeside Park is a flower-filled, shady park and a beach, and has a great summer cafe.

  • Columbia Brewery

    Columbia Brewery

    24.16 MILES

    This is the home of Columbia Brewery, creators of the mass-market Kokanee and Kootenay brands. The brewery offers tours (four to six daily) and visits to…

