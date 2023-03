On the northern banks of the Nechako River, this is BC's northernmost winery, specializing in wines made from fruit produced on-site, including blueberry, strawberry, haskap, gooseberry, apple, cherry, raspberry, blackcurrant and rhubarb. Try Seduction, its tasty strawberry and rhubarb special. Taste four wines for $5, or better yet, savor a bottle with a meal at its popular riverside bistro.