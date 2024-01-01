Exploration Place

Northern BC

Southeast of downtown (follow 20th Ave east of Gorse St), Exploration Place has various kid-friendly galleries devoted to science, and natural and cultural history.

  • Northern Lights Estate Winery

    Northern Lights Estate Winery

    1.7 MILES

    On the northern banks of the Nechako River, this is BC's northernmost winery, specializing in wines made from fruit produced on-site, including blueberry,…

  • Two Rivers Gallery

    Two Rivers Gallery

    0.76 MILES

    PG's public art gallery is housed in the architecturally impressive Two Rivers Gallery building at the Civic Centre and has permanent collections,…

  • Prince George Railway & Forestry Museum

    Prince George Railway & Forestry Museum

    1.14 MILES

    This museum honors trains, the beaver and local lore. It's located in Cottonwood Island Nature Park, north of the train station, which has sylvan walks…

