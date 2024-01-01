Southeast of downtown (follow 20th Ave east of Gorse St), Exploration Place has various kid-friendly galleries devoted to science, and natural and cultural history.
Exploration Place
Northern BC
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.7 MILES
On the northern banks of the Nechako River, this is BC's northernmost winery, specializing in wines made from fruit produced on-site, including blueberry,…
0.76 MILES
PG's public art gallery is housed in the architecturally impressive Two Rivers Gallery building at the Civic Centre and has permanent collections,…
Prince George Railway & Forestry Museum
1.14 MILES
This museum honors trains, the beaver and local lore. It's located in Cottonwood Island Nature Park, north of the train station, which has sylvan walks…
Nearby Northern BC attractions
