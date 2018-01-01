Half-Day Whitewater Rafting

Imagine a place where the wildlife is abundant, the crowds are non-existent, and there is plenty of wide, open, spaces. The home of Canada's fourth highest waterfall, Helmcken Falls, just one of the 39 named waterfalls you will find here in Wells Gray Provincial Park. It is where the Murtle and Clearwater Rivers grow and flourish every spring and the wildlife sightings can be as common as the sunrise and sunsets.With over 5,250 Sq Km of area to explore, Wells Gray Provincial Park is one the largest parks in Canada. With thousands of years of volcanic activity Wells Gray is being considered for "World Heritage Status" due to the abundance of unique and wild volcanic features that the park has to offer. The Clearwater River is the drainage basin for the entire area of Wells Gray. This mighty river is known as one of the most dynamic tributaries for the entire Fraser River system. The Clearwater River is the culmination of an incredible concentration of waterfalls, rapids, and chutes, probably the greatest in BC, and one of the greatest in the world. Known as an ever changing river, the Clearwater River will give whitewater enthusiasts an unforgettable ride.The Clearwater River has been comprised of three raftable canyons. The Upper (Sabertooth) Canyon, the Middle (Granite) Canyon, and the Lower Canyon. Your tour will start at the beginning of the Granite Canyon on gentle whitewater. As we start to raft down stream, take the time to look around at the cliffs and canyons filled with an abundance of igneous rocks formed from thousands of years of old volcanic activity. As you enjoy the amazing sights, your professional and knowledgeable guides will give you all of the safety information you will need to know before getting into the bigger rapids.As we continue our adventure we get into, what is described as Mother Nature's natural roller coaster, we make our way into the heart of the Granite Canyon. Following these roller coaster waves we find ourselves going into some rapids such as, 'Slide Wave,' 'Shane's Demise,' and 'Shark's Tooth.' As we approach the half way mark of our tour we will come up against an unrunable section of river known as "the Kettle." This section of river involves a mandatory portage of all the boats and equipment. After loading the equipment we make our way around this section and put the boats in just below the Kettle.This marks the start the Lower Canyon. As we start this section of river we go big and we go hard as the first rapid we go into is known as ‘The Wall.’ This class 4 rapid will sure to give you a ride as you power through it and follow it up with ‘Basher’ and ‘M87.’ As you make your way down this consistent section of river you will encounter an abundance of waves and even have the opportunity to see what it feels like to body surf through a section of class 2 rapids.