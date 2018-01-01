Welcome to Kamloops
The focus of the downtown area is tree-lined Victoria St, which is a lively place on sunny days; very busy train tracks separate the wide Thompson River from downtown. Franchises and malls line the highlands along Hwy 1.
The 2017 Power Rangers movie was filmed here.
Wells Gray Park is a wild and untouched wilderness area of over 540,000 hectares. It is currently being considered for "World Heritage Status" with UNESCO because of the unique and wild volcanic features this park has to offer. The River alone is something to behold. It is the drainage basin for the entire area of Wells Gray. Described by Richard C. Bocking in his book the "Mighty River" as one of the most dynamic tributaries of the entire Fraser River system. Clearwater River is the culmination of an incredible concentration of waterfalls, rapids, and chutes, probably the greatest in BC.The trip starts at the beginning of Granite Canyon on gentle class 2 whitewater. Glance up as you quietly drift by towering canyons and cliffs of ancient lava left over from a time when the Clearwater Valley was ripe with active volcanic activity. The guides will do their utmost to fill your head with as much information as possible about safety as you enter the start of the middle canyon. This section is described as Mother Nature’s natural roller coaster. At the halfway mark of the trip you will come up against an unrunable section of river called the Kettle which a mandatory portage of the boats is necessary. All the boats and equipment are taken around by trailer but you have the opportunity for an easy 15 minute hike along the canyon to see why we portage. This 500 meter section is called Granite Canyon and is a stunningly beautiful area of Wells Gray Park seldom seen. At the end of the trail you meet up with the boats and start the final leg down the lower canyon. This is the most consistent section of whitewater on the Clearwater River. With rapids like “The Wall”, “Tsunami” and “Buckaroo” it is the perfect ending to your 4 hour adventure. As you drift down towards the bottom of the canyon those with a healthy sense of adventure will have the opportunity to see what it’s like to body surf in a class 2 rapid.Ready Set Go is a summer tradition for tourists and locals alike. It is a unique experience, unmatched in British Columbia for over 30 years.
Experience a FULL DAY of heart pounding thrills as you charge through Sabertooth Canyon one of the largest commercially run rapids in the province of British Columbia. Enjoy a magnificent lunch on a beautiful sandy beach and be blown away at how exciting it is to get in behind a waterfall plunging 35 meters. If water levels permit the guides will have the brave ones walking right through the heart of it. Or how about just glancing up as you quietly drift by towering canyons and cliffs of ancient lava left over from a time when the Clearwater Valley was ripe with active volcanic activity. As a matter of fact Wells Gray Park is being considered for “World Heritage Status” because of the unique and wild volcanic features this park has to offer. At the heart of it all is the Clearwater River. The Clearwater is the drainage basin for the entire area of Wells Gray Park, a wild and untouched wilderness area of over 540,000 hectares.The River alone is something to behold, described as one of the most dynamic tributaries of the entire Fraser River system. The Clearwater River is the culmination of an incredible concentration of waterfalls, rapids, and chutes, probably the greatest in BC. Guaranteed Addiction is a summer tradition for tourists and locals alike. It is a unique experience, unmatched in British Columbia with natural splendor and sensational whitewater. This is an 8 hour trip with everything you need supplied-the only thing you need to bring is a healthy sense of adventure.
As we continue our adventure we get into, what is described as Mother Nature's natural roller coaster, we make our way into the heart of the Granite Canyon. Following these roller coaster waves we find ourselves going into some rapids such as, 'Slide Wave,' 'Shane's Demise,' and 'Shark's Tooth.' As we approach the half way mark of our tour we will come up against an unrunable section of river known as "the Kettle." This section of river involves a mandatory portage of all the boats and equipment. After loading the equipment we make our way around this section and put the boats in just below the Kettle.This marks the start the Lower Canyon. As we start this section of river we go big and we go hard as the first rapid we go into is known as 'The Wall.' This class 4 rapid will sure to give you a ride as you power through it and follow it up with 'Basher' and 'M87.' As you make your way down this consistent section of river you will encounter an abundance of waves and even have the opportunity to see what it feels like to body surf through a section of class 2 rapids.
Sometimes a half-day just isn’t enough! With this full-day whitewater rafting trip, you’ll experience all of the excitement of a 4-hour trip, as you charge through Sabertooth Canyon and hike to the base of one of Wells Gray’s spectacular waterfalls. Here, you'll explore the natural beauty from below and behind and even take a dip in the pool at its base. Halfway into the trip, you'll stop to relax and enjoy a deluxe deli style lunch prepared by our very own Red Seal Chef. Float down stream enjoying the lush scenery the Clearwater river offers. 28 kilometers of sheer excitement, amazement and relaxation are jam packed into one, fabulous day on the Clearwater River.
Navigate 28 km of the Clearwater River in your very own tandem raft. Adrenaline, adventure, relaxation - all in one amazing full-day trip. Enjoy a riverside deluxe deli style lunch prepared by our very own Red Seal Chef and hike to one of Wells Gray Park’s spectacular waterfalls. Smaller group sizes create a more intimate and personalized adventure for you, your family and friends. This is one experience you’ll never forget!If you love whitewater rafting or want to try something new, this is the highest adventure whitewater rafting trip on the Clearwater River.Pilot your very own tandem whitewater raft, explode through waves and power across eddy lines as you navigate the amazing Clearwater River in Wells Gray Provincial Park. Experience this incredible trip full of challenge and triumph with stable, easy to paddle, and most importantly, fun tandem rafts. Under the watchful eye and support of highly experienced guides, you will begin your trip with learning the fundamentals of paddling. Then, you are ready to embark on the best rafting experiences you’ll ever have – guaranteed!
Your tour will start at the beginning of the Lower Canyon at a Clearwater favorite spot "Hole in the Wall". Here you will see an amazing natural rock formation as well as lots of igneous rocks. As you enjoy the amazing sights, your professional and knowledgeable guides will give you all of the safety information you will need to know before heading down stream and getting into the rapids. The Lower Canyon is where you will experience the most consistent ride on the Clearwater River. As you make your way through Class 1-3 rapids you will practice your edging as you weave in and out of eddies, as well as driving head first into some remarkable rapids before gently finishing in the town of Clearwater. This tour is sure to give you a thrill as you experience being right on the water and going through rapids as close as you possibly can while in your own inflatable kayak.