Rocky Mountains Summer Adventure Tour

Day 1: Vancouver to Golden 7:15am – Depart Vancouver Visit Othello tunnels Enjoy a number of sights travelling through the Fraser Valley and stop at Othello tunnels (weather permitting) Travel through the Okanagan Valley Tour and tasting at Monte Creek winery Sightseeing through the Shuswap Valley & Glacier National Park Stop at Craigellachie, the last spike Stop at Roger’s Pass Check into the hotel in Golden BBQ Dinner and Marshmallow Roast at the hotel Day 2: Golden to Banff Depart Golden in the morning Visit one the most famous Canadian Lakes – Lake Louise and optional hike Lake Louise Sightseeing Gondola and lunch Moraine Lake Sightseeing tour in the town of Banff – among the highlights are visits to Banff Ave, Bow Falls and Banff Springs Hotel Option to visit Sulphur Mountain Gondola for amazing views (additional cost) Check into your hotel at the beautiful newly renovated Spruce Hotel Free time in the evening for dinner and shopping or option to go to the Banff Hotsprings (additional cost) Option to join your guide for a party at the bar – enjoy VIP entrance with your DCT wrist band Day 3: Banff to Valemount, BC Buffet Breakfast in the hotel Travel the Icefields Parkway and enjoy a number of sights, such as: Crowfoot Glacier & Bow Lake Visit Peyto Lake (weather permitting) Tour through the Columbia Icefields and option take part in the world renowned SnoCoach tour (additional cost) Stop in the town of Jasper with free time for dinner Check in to your hotel in Valemount Day 4: Valemount to Vancouver Enjoy Breakfast this morning and depart Valemount Option to go on a River Safari Bear Tour in Blue River this morning Visit Spahats Falls Lunch stop in Clearwater Rest stop in Hope Visit Othello Tunnels (seasonal) Return to Vancouver at approximately 7:30pm