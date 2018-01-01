Yaounde City Private Tour with Febe Mountain

Start your journey with pickup from your hotel or accommodation within Yaounde between 9am-10am. After pickup, your first stop for the day will be at the Independence Monument. This monument is a representation of Cameroon's independence from France that was proclaimed on January 1, 1960. A very important and special part of history that your guide can happily inform you about. While we are in the area, we will spend some time to admiring the City Hall Garden and take a stroll through it. While we are at City Hall, your guide will give you some information regarding the administrative organization of the Region and the Country before we make our way to the Handicraft Center. The Handicraft Center in the city recently hosted the fifth International Handicraft Exhibition. The center is part of a government initiative to promote the country's craft work and as a result create employment for locals. At the center, there are beautiful pieces to observe and it is truly a wonderful experience getting to experience some of Cameroon's culture through local art. Once we are finished at the center, we will make our way to Kennedy Avenue, the business district of the city. This area is always quite busy and there is always a lot of action to experience here. Once we arrive, we will see the monument of John F. Kennedy at the beginning of the avenue. The statue is made in honor of JFK as founder of the Peace Corps in Yaounde. We will then continue on to the Reunification Monument.This monument stands for the reunification between French and British Cameroons. Situated among a beautiful garden, the statue represents and important part of Cameroon's past, present, and also plays a significant roll in their future. Next we will make our way to the beautiful Our Lady of Victories Cathedral. Here we will have a chance to spend some time and walk around visiting the surroundings of the Reunification Monument that neighbors the military camp and the French Embassy. To finish off our day, we will drive towards the Febe Mountain. We will stop at the top to enjoy nice view of the city and then drive to the Monastery of Mount Fébé the grotto of Santa Maria. On our way back to your accommodation, we will take a drive to the Bastos quarter, which is a diplomatic neighborhood, and also the Nlongkak quarter. Next, our day will come to an end and you'll be dropped off at your desired location in Yaounde.