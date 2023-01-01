Parc National de Campo-Ma'an

Campo-Ma'an comprises 7700 sq km of protected biodiverse rainforest, sheltering many wonderful plants and animals, including buffaloes, forest elephants, leopards, gorillas and mandrills. The park is being developed by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as an ecotourism destination, with canopy walks and river trips available. Because of the difficulty of spotting shy forest animals it's much better to visit with a guide.

Pay your park fee and book a guide at the park HQ in Campo, and aim to get to the park as early as possible.