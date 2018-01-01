Siem Reap (Angkor Temples) to Phnom Penh cruise

You will board the Sat Toung (the pelican in Khmer) for an unforgettable adventure of 3 days and 2 nights, where after a breakfast during which you can enjoy the specialties of Khmer organic farming, you will pass in the middle of the floating village of Chong Khneas, crocodile farms, houses, schools, all the aquatic life in this village, marking our departure from Siem Reap. Then you will sail on Lake Tonle Sap to the village of Kampong Khleang. There, we will embark in a small boat of the community to visit the village built on very huge pilings on the edge of the flooded forest. After lunch, you will head to a small floating fishing village, very far from civilization, lost in the midst of this flooded forest ecosystem that characterizes Lake Tonle Sap. In the evening, dinner will be served with only fellow travelers, cries of birds nesting around the boat.During low water season - From February to June +/- 2 weeks. Pick up at the hotel at 6:30am to transfert by minibus to Chhong Neas pier. Then departure to Chnok Tru by speed community boat. Arrived there, round tour of the floating villages of Khum Phat Sanday, Prak Chhork and Prak Ksarch. After a good night in your comfortable cabin, you will sail to find our way in the middle of a labyrinth of small river arms to get out of the lake and enter the Tonle Sap River to arrive at Chnok Tru. There, you will embark again in a small boat of the community to visit the floating village of Chnok Tru. Here again, you will find an aquatic lifestyle very different from ours, outside of time.Low water season - Early February to end of June +/- 2 weeks. You will visit the floating villages of Chhnok Tru and Kompong Preas on community boat. In this last village, pass by the school supporting by Ptea Clara (NGO supported by Phocea Mekong cruises), then visit an very old temple (11 century old). After a hearty lunch, you will arrive at Kampong Chhnang, which will plunge you into the peaceful life of Cambodian provincial cities, where time seems to be suspended. Then, you will visit by tuk-tuk about 5 km from the port a village composed of traditional pottery workshops sold throughout Cambodia. Back on the Sat Toung, and after your dinner, you will spend your 2nd night at the anchorage a little after Kompong Chhnang, away from any noise.The next day, after having once again crossed a labyrinth of small arms of the river, while taking your breakfast, you will join the main arm of the Tonle Sap. After lunch, you will discover the old and charming city of Udong, the ancient and mysterious capital of Cambodia. You will visit a silver object making workshop. The departure of Udong will mark your gradual return to civilization when you arrive in Phnom Penh, the end of your cruise.