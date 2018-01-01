Welcome to Udong
The larger main ridge – the one you’ll hit first if approaching from NH5 – is known as Phnom Preah Reach Throap (ភ្នំព្រះរាជទ្រព្យ; Hill of the Royal Fortune). It is so named because a 16th-century Khmer king is said to have hidden the national treasury here during a war with the Thais.
Phnom Udong really fills up with locals at weekends but is quiet during the week. Admission is free.
Between 08:00 – 08:30, our guide will pick you up at your hotel and transfer to Oudong. It was once Cambodia's capital, but when that title relocated to Phnom Penh the area of Oudong returned to simpler life composed largely of small villages, rice farmers and palm wineries. impressive stupa. On the way you will see the lifestyle of living from the city to the rural area. En route, we will stop to visit Kompong Luong village, famous for its silverwork You then can watch silversmiths working away, squatting on the floor of their houses built along the quiet Tonle Sap. The craftsmen welcome customers and are more than happy to negotiate prices for their ready-made wares or accept custom-made orders.Upon arrival at Oudong, we visit Vipassana Dhura Buddhist Meditation Center, where you will be explained about Vipassana Dhura (Insight Meditation). Don’t miss out the impressive Jade Buddha, embalmed monks and the walls telling lots of stories about the detinations. After that, we climb the stairway of the impressive stupa to enjoy a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside. You will be impressed by the Khmer architecture sprinkled across 2 ridges of the foothills of the Udong mountains. Spend some time to take the panoramic views before descending and heading to a local picnic area for lunch. Have time for relaxing after lunch. From Phnom Penh to Udong, learn the authentic riversides life, the stunning overview on countryside and river as you cruise across Tonle Sap River. Arrice in Phnom Penh, we will travel back to your hotel. The tour ends around 17:00.
Cruise from Phnom Penh to Udong, the ancient capital of Cambodia and learn about the authentic riverside life at this historical site and its stunning overview on countryside and river. Sailing along the Tonle Sap river, you will discover the scenic life on the river: floating houses, traditional fishermen, and pagodas along the river.Dock near Udong and enjoy a 10-minute trip by tuk-tuk up to the top of Udong Hills with our guide. Featuring old stupas and pagodas, this site, located in the heart of the former capital, offers a great view over authentic Cambodia, from small villages and rice fields, to the Tonle Sap river.After 90 minutes, you are back on board and enjoying unlimited soft drinks and an alcoholic cocktail, beer or spirit throughout the cruise while the boat reaches a quiet, green area on the riverside near a pagoda. Lunch will be served in a quiet and breezy atmosphere. Around 2pm, the Phocea Mekong begin to head back to Phnom Penh, arriving at approximately 4:15pm.
Onboard in the Sat Toung (the pelican in Khmer) for an unforgettable adventure of 3 days and 2 nights, discover the ancient and charming city of Udong. At night, the boat will anchor on a small arm of the river in front of a typical farm of the banks of the river. Arriving at Kampong Chhnang, it will plunge you into the peaceful life of Cambodian provincial cities, where time seems to have slowed down. There, go to see, by tuk-tuk about 5 Km from the port, a village made of traditional pottery workshops sold throughout Cambodia. Then, after a hearty lunch on board, visiting the floating village of Chnok Tru in a small boat in the community will make you enjoy a different way of life. Therefore, the boat will anchor near a small floating fishing village, very far from any civilization, lost in the middle of this flooded forest ecosystem that characterizes Lake Tonle Sap. The dinner will be served with fellow travelers while listening to the cries of the birds nesting all around the boat.After breakfast, during which you can enjoy the specialties of organic farming Khmer, the third day will be dedicated to cross the lake to the village of Kampong Khleang. There, visit the village on huge pilings on the edge of the flooded forest and the village of Chong Khneas through the crocodile farms, homes, schools, all aquatic life in there marking the arrival in Siem Reap, gateway to the fabulous Angkor temples entry.It will be possible, during the low water season - the beginning of February to end of June approximately 2 weeks - after the visit of the floating village of Chnok Tru and Kompong Preas (village of a few crew members), to pass in front of the school supported by Ptea Clara ( NGO related to Phocea Mekong cruise). Then, visiting a very old temple of the 11th century, part of which, according to locals, would rise each year by several centimeters.After lunch, around 12:15, crossing the Tonle Sap Lake and joining Siem Reap by fast boat from the community where the boat will arrive around 18:30.When is no longer enough water on Lake Tonlé Sap to sail there, the Sat Toung wets in front of the floating village of Chhnok Tru. Then go on a tour of the surrounding floating villages passing by the lake with a fishing boat.These fishing boats (called long-tailed boats, the propeller being fixed at the end of a long transmission to navigate in a few centimeters of water) are characteristic of Tonle Sap Lake.
You will board the Sat Toung (the pelican in Khmer) for an unforgettable adventure of 3 days and 2 nights, where after a breakfast during which you can enjoy the specialties of Khmer organic farming, you will pass in the middle of the floating village of Chong Khneas, crocodile farms, houses, schools, all the aquatic life in this village, marking our departure from Siem Reap. Then you will sail on Lake Tonle Sap to the village of Kampong Khleang. There, we will embark in a small boat of the community to visit the village built on very huge pilings on the edge of the flooded forest. After lunch, you will head to a small floating fishing village, very far from civilization, lost in the midst of this flooded forest ecosystem that characterizes Lake Tonle Sap. In the evening, dinner will be served with only fellow travelers, cries of birds nesting around the boat.During low water season - From February to June +/- 2 weeks. Pick up at the hotel at 6:30am to transfert by minibus to Chhong Neas pier. Then departure to Chnok Tru by speed community boat. Arrived there, round tour of the floating villages of Khum Phat Sanday, Prak Chhork and Prak Ksarch. After a good night in your comfortable cabin, you will sail to find our way in the middle of a labyrinth of small river arms to get out of the lake and enter the Tonle Sap River to arrive at Chnok Tru. There, you will embark again in a small boat of the community to visit the floating village of Chnok Tru. Here again, you will find an aquatic lifestyle very different from ours, outside of time.Low water season - Early February to end of June +/- 2 weeks. You will visit the floating villages of Chhnok Tru and Kompong Preas on community boat. In this last village, pass by the school supporting by Ptea Clara (NGO supported by Phocea Mekong cruises), then visit an very old temple (11 century old). After a hearty lunch, you will arrive at Kampong Chhnang, which will plunge you into the peaceful life of Cambodian provincial cities, where time seems to be suspended. Then, you will visit by tuk-tuk about 5 km from the port a village composed of traditional pottery workshops sold throughout Cambodia. Back on the Sat Toung, and after your dinner, you will spend your 2nd night at the anchorage a little after Kompong Chhnang, away from any noise.The next day, after having once again crossed a labyrinth of small arms of the river, while taking your breakfast, you will join the main arm of the Tonle Sap. After lunch, you will discover the old and charming city of Udong, the ancient and mysterious capital of Cambodia. You will visit a silver object making workshop. The departure of Udong will mark your gradual return to civilization when you arrive in Phnom Penh, the end of your cruise.