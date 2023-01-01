Preah Khan Main Temple

The main temple is surrounded by a (now dry) moat similar to the one around Angkor Thom. Once through the grand gateway, the trail meanders past a dharmasala (pilgrim's rest house) and through another crumbling pavilion to the central temple area of half-toppled prang (temple towers), entangled with trees and overgrown by forest.

Despite all the damage by looters in the 1990s and more recent problems with theft, this crumbling temple, half lost to the jungle, is a remarkable site with some well-preserved bas-reliefs.