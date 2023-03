Prasat Ta Prohm is the easiest of Banteay Chhmar's nine satellite temples to visit. This small ruined temple is topped by a well-preserved example of a Bayon-style four-faced Avalokiteshvara. To get here, exit Banteay Chhmar by its south gate, cross the main road (NH56) and take the dirt track just to your right. After about 100m a walking trail veers off to the left and ends at the temple.