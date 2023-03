Banteay Top (Fortress of the Army) may be small, but its impressively tall, damaged towers are highly photogenic. Constructed around the same time as Banteay Chhmar, it may be a tribute to the army of Jayavarman VII, which confirmed Khmer dominance over the region by comprehensively defeating the Chams.

To get here from Banteay Chhmar, head towards Sisophon along NH56 for 7km, take the left-hand turn through the red ornamental gate and head east down the track for 5km.