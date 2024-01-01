The restored two-storey food market from 1784 is a great place to see sweet-talking vendors hawking local produce and medicinal herbs.
Mercado Municipal
Mindelo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.19 MILES
Inside the Torre de Belém, Mindelo's most intriguing museum gives an overview of São Vicente's history, from the island's role in the triangular trade to…
18.1 MILES
At Trapiche Ildo Benrós, grogue is made using the 400-year-old trapiche (a machine for juicing sugarcane). Sample drinks such as passion-fruit caipirinha…
3.83 MILES
For panoramic views of Mindelo, all of São Vicente as well as Santo Antão and Santa Luzia, hike up to São Vicente's highest peak (750m) on a clear day.
0.06 MILES
This cheery pink colonial confection and former government building today hosts changing exhibitions. Currently, its rooms are given over to a long…
0.21 MILES
The city's photogenic fish market lies just beyond Torre de Belém, with a jetty right behind it where fishermen unload their daily catch.
0.11 MILES
With its modern glass and concrete constructions, this swank new complex looks and feels more like the south of France than Cabo Verde. Dotted with palm…
0.09 MILES
Inside the old customs house, the cultural centre houses changing exhibitions of local arts and culture and has a tiny shop selling local crafts, music…
0.19 MILES
Jutting out into the harbour is the fortresslike Torre de Belém – a Disney World version of the 15th-century tower that guards Lisbon's port.
