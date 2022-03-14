Inside the Torre de Belém, Mindelo's most intriguing museum gives an overview of São Vicente's history, from the island's role in the triangular trade to…
Mindelo
Set around a moon-shaped port and ringed by barren mountains, Mindelo is Cabo Verde's answer to the Riviera, complete with cobblestone streets, candy-coloured colonial buildings and yachts bobbing in a peaceful harbour. Around a bend is the country's deepest industrial port, which in the late 19th century was a key coaling station for British ships and remains the source of the city's relative prosperity.
Mindelo has long been the country's cultural centre, producing more than its share of poets and musicians, including the late Cesária Évora, and it's still a fine place to hear morna while downing some grogue (a rum-like drink). Savvy locals, plus a steady flow of travellers, support a number of cool bistros and bars.
- MMuseu do Mar
Inside the Torre de Belém, Mindelo's most intriguing museum gives an overview of São Vicente's history, from the island's role in the triangular trade to…
- PPalácio do Povo
This cheery pink colonial confection and former government building today hosts changing exhibitions. Currently, its rooms are given over to a long…
- Fish Market
The city's photogenic fish market lies just beyond Torre de Belém, with a jetty right behind it where fishermen unload their daily catch.
- PPont d'Agua
With its modern glass and concrete constructions, this swank new complex looks and feels more like the south of France than Cabo Verde. Dotted with palm…
- CCentro Cultural do Mindelo
Inside the old customs house, the cultural centre houses changing exhibitions of local arts and culture and has a tiny shop selling local crafts, music…
- TTorre de Belém
Jutting out into the harbour is the fortresslike Torre de Belém – a Disney World version of the 15th-century tower that guards Lisbon's port.
- MMercado Municipal
The restored two-storey food market from 1784 is a great place to see sweet-talking vendors hawking local produce and medicinal herbs.
- TTown Hall
Mindelo's photogenic câmara municipal (town hall) dates from the mid-19th century.
Museu do Mar
Inside the Torre de Belém, Mindelo's most intriguing museum gives an overview of São Vicente's history, from the island's role in the triangular trade to…
Palácio do Povo
This cheery pink colonial confection and former government building today hosts changing exhibitions. Currently, its rooms are given over to a long…
Fish Market
The city's photogenic fish market lies just beyond Torre de Belém, with a jetty right behind it where fishermen unload their daily catch.
Pont d'Agua
With its modern glass and concrete constructions, this swank new complex looks and feels more like the south of France than Cabo Verde. Dotted with palm…
Centro Cultural do Mindelo
Inside the old customs house, the cultural centre houses changing exhibitions of local arts and culture and has a tiny shop selling local crafts, music…
Torre de Belém
Jutting out into the harbour is the fortresslike Torre de Belém – a Disney World version of the 15th-century tower that guards Lisbon's port.
Mercado Municipal
The restored two-storey food market from 1784 is a great place to see sweet-talking vendors hawking local produce and medicinal herbs.
Town Hall
Mindelo's photogenic câmara municipal (town hall) dates from the mid-19th century.
