Ruse is also a base for visiting the nearby rock monasteries and other attractions at Rusenski Lom Nature Park.
Explore Northern Bulgaria Day Trip from Bucharest
This one-day trip to Northern Bulgaria starts from Bucharest. After crossing The Friendship Bridge over Danube River, we stop to Basarabov Rock Monastery, built in a cave. It is here that the relics of St Dimitrie Basarabov, Saint Dimitrie the New-patron saint of Bucharest were found! It`s the only cave monastery in Bulgaria still inhabited by monks and maintained for tourists and the faithful. Continuing on the footsteps of the old Vlachs you arrive to Veliko Tarnovo, the former capital of the Second Bulgarian Empire (1187-1393). Veliko Tarnovo impresses with its location on the hills around the medieval fortress, the story of the four Asan kings, and the fragrance of roses. Asan was an army commander and founder of the Asan dynasty. Together with his brother Petru, acknowledged king by the Pope of Rome, they founded the Kingdom of the Bulgarian Vlachs (12-th century, the Second Bulgarian Empire). Following victories against the Byzantium emperors, with the help received from Romanians north of the Danube, the brothers acquired recognition as emperors. The Veliko Tarnovo Fortress is famous for its remarkable architectural monuments, miniatures, mural paintings, literature, arts and crafts. It is located on the main road connecting Europe with Asia Minor in the valley of the Yantra river. From its glory days as the king`s capital we can still see a lot even today, but the town is still holding secrets and legends referring to hidden royal libraries and treasures from the burned monastery. Tour the impressive Tsarevets Fortress, then enjoy free time on Samovodene Street with its artisan shops. Continue to the nearby village of Arbanassi, a World Heritage Site. The name Arbanassi comes from the Albanian word Arbërës or Arbanas, which means "land worker". Free time for lunch in one of the many traditional restaurants in this charming village. Then visit Konstantzalieva House, built in the 17th century and belonging to one of the rich merchant families of the place. Complete your tour with the half underground Church of the Nativity, the earliest in Arbanassi. The iconostasis of this church is one of the earliest examples of superb woodcarving work in Bulgaria. Most of the depictions in the gallery represent the Orthodox Calendar from January, February and March. These calendar series comprise stories from The Old Testament - scenes revealing the martyrdom of different saints. If time allows, on the way back to Bucharest, we will make a short walking tour in Ruse Town, visiting the most important tourist attractions and walking on the main commercial street of this Bulgarian Harbour. From Ruse we drive back to Bucharest. Evening arrival to your hotel in Bucharest.
Private Day Trip to Veliko Tarnovo and Arbanassi from Ruse
You start the day by departing from your ship and start driving on scenic country roads. First stop will be at the Ivanovo Rock Churches, a UNESCO world heritage site which is actually carved in the rock and has among the best preserved frescoes. Afterwards you visit Veliko Turnovo, once the capital of the Second Bulgarian Empire and also Tsarevets hill with the remains of the castle and church of the Bulgarian Kings. It dates back to the 12th century. Enjoy a walk on Samovodene Artisans Street packed with workshops of locals were you can find a copper smith, silversmith, an icon painter and many more. Many of the workshops are there for 3-4 generations already. Next stop, will be the intriguing village of Arbanassi with an included visit to Konstantsalieva house, so you can get the chance to discover a real interior from from a typical local house. Before setting off for your ship, last visit will be in the small town of Ruse that has a beautiful main square and pedestrian area. Together with your local guide be immersed in the town's charm and learn more about it's history from the Roman times to modernity. Arrive back to your ship after a wonderful day filled with great sights, history and friends from Bulgaria.
Private Day-Trip to Medieval Bulgaria from Bucharest
You will start the day by going over the border to Bulgaria, so be sure to have your passport with you. Your first stop will be at the Ivanovo Rock Churches, a UNESCO world heritage site which is actually carved in the rock and has among the best preserved frescoes. Afterwards we visit Veliko Turnovo, once the capital of the second Bulgarian empire and also Tsarevets hill with the remains of the castle and church of the Bulgarian Kings. It dates back to the 12th century. Enjoy a walk on Samovodene Artisans Street packed with workshops of locals were you can find a coppersmith, silversmith, an icon painter and many more. Many of the workshops are there for 3-4 generations already. The next stop will be the intriguing village of Arbanassi with an included visit to Konstantsalieva house, so you can discover the interior from a typical local house. Before setting off for Romania, last visit will be in the small town of Ruse that has a beautiful main square and pedestrian area. Together with your local guide you will be immersed in the town's charm and learn more about its history from the Roman times to modernity. Arrive back to your hotel in the evening after a wonderful day filled with great sights, history and friends from Bulgaria.
Rousse on Danube River Region Day Trip from Varna
The tour starts at 8.00 AM from your accommodation in Varna. The first stop will be The Rock-Hewn Churches of Ivanovo, a UNESCO - protected landmark. These is a group of monolithic churches, chapels and monasteries hewn out of solid rock and completely different from other monastery complexes in Bulgaria, located near the village of Ivanovo, 20 km south of Rousse, on the high rocky banks of the Rusenski Lom, 32 m above the river, within Rusenski Lom Nature Park. This Park is named after Rusenski Lom River and has been a protected area since 1970.Then you will continue to the Monastery of Saint Dimitar Basarbowski, a Bulgarian-orthodox cave monastery near the city of Ruse. The oldest written mention of the monastery dates to the 15th century in an Ottoman tax register.At the early afternoon you will arrive in the city of Rousse, where you will have a lunch. in a nice restaurant. In the afternoon you will have a sightseeing tour in Rousse.Ruse is known for its 19th- and 20th-century Neo-Baroque and Neo-Rococo architecture, which attracts many tourists. It is often called the little Vienna.You will have a stroll through the old city center, which includes a square around the Rousse Historical Museum and the main “Aleksandrovska”, an architectural ensemble of buildings in Neo-Baroque, Neo-Rococo and other architectural styles. You will visit the Rousse Regional Historical Museum, established in 1904. It holds approximately 140,000 items, including the Borovo treasure; the finds of excavations of the antique Danube castles Yatrus and Sexaginta Prista, and of the medieval Bulgarian city - Cherven; a collection of urban clothing, china, glass, and silver from the end of the 19th — beginning of the 20 th century. You will visit as well the National Transport Museum with a good collection of old steam locomotives, situated on the bank of the Danube, in the country's first railway station, built in 1866. You will have a nice afternoon stroll alongside the Danube river, enjoying the nice park and river panoramas. At the late afternoon you will departure back to Varna.
Bulgaria Day Trip: Private Tour from Bucharest
Itinerary: Rock Monasteries & Medieval capital of Veliko Tarnovo Basarbovski Rock Monastery "St. Dimitrius Basarbovski" is situated in the valley of Rusenski Lom river, near the village of Basarbovo, 10 km from the town of Ruse. It is the only active rock monastery in Bulgaria. Two rooms and the cave dining room, built in 1956 are situated in the foot of the rocks. From this point, 48 stairs lead to a rock platform where the niche where St. Dimitrius slept is situated, according to the legend. To the right of it there is a rock church with a wood-carved iconostasis made in 1941, and next to it is the large icon of the saint, pictured in his full-length. Ivanovo rock monastery "St. Archangel Michael" is situated 22 km from Ruse, within the borders of Natural Park "Rusenski Lom". A stair system in the rocks provides access for visitors to the various churches and chapels in the region. The monastery joins a number of complexes of rock premises. Wall-paintings which show the specifics of Bulgarian church art in the 13th – 14th century are preserved in six of the temples. Veliko Tarnovo - Bulgaria's old capital and the site of great historical battles occupies a dramatic hillside location with the Yantra river winding through it. The whole town is postcard pretty in any season. The relatively well preserved medieval Tsarevets fortress is the most visited historical site in the country. There is much more to see than Tsarevets, besides its historical hills, Veliko Tarnovo is also famous for multiple orthodox temples. Be prepared to give your feet a good workout and wear sensible shoes as you explore the cobbled alleys and marvel at the houses built into the rocks overhanging the river.
Visit Bulgaria in 2-day trip from Bucharest
Our first stop in Bulgaria will be close to the border, in Ruse the city known as the “Small Vienna” with its exquisite buildings and charming vibe. The walking tour in Ruse the biggest Bulgarian river port on Danube River will be a great start to this amazing trip. From Ruse the trip continues with spectacular Veliko Tarnovo – the medieval capital of Bulgaria offering tourists breathtaking panoramic views of the region. The walking tour will take you back in time while exploring this beautiful and unique medieval city of Bulgaria. Veliko Tarnovo is home to the magnificent Tsaravets Fortress, the strongest Bulgarian fortification from the Middle Ages that you will also visit during the walking tour. You will spend the night in Plovdiv in a 4 star hotel and continue your amazing adventure in Bulgaria the next day. Plovdiv was the European Capital of Culture 2019 and it is the heart of the Thracian valley with the best Bulgarian wines. You will have the chance to explore this incredible city in a walking tour taking you pass some interesting sites from the Roman times the Roman stadium, the Amphitheatre, the Pharmacy and 2 of the most prominent houses of Hindliyan and Balabanov, architectural treasures from The Bulgarian Revival period. After lunch in Plovdiv and one last look at the gorgeous landscapes, the journey will take you back to Bucharest. Don’t miss out on the chance to discover two unique countries full of East European charm, culture and traditions – Romania and Bulgaria.