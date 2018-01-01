Explore Northern Bulgaria Day Trip from Bucharest

This one-day trip to Northern Bulgaria starts from Bucharest. After crossing The Friendship Bridge over Danube River, we stop to Basarabov Rock Monastery, built in a cave. It is here that the relics of St Dimitrie Basarabov, Saint Dimitrie the New-patron saint of Bucharest were found! It`s the only cave monastery in Bulgaria still inhabited by monks and maintained for tourists and the faithful. Continuing on the footsteps of the old Vlachs you arrive to Veliko Tarnovo, the former capital of the Second Bulgarian Empire (1187-1393). Veliko Tarnovo impresses with its location on the hills around the medieval fortress, the story of the four Asan kings, and the fragrance of roses. Asan was an army commander and founder of the Asan dynasty. Together with his brother Petru, acknowledged king by the Pope of Rome, they founded the Kingdom of the Bulgarian Vlachs (12-th century, the Second Bulgarian Empire). Following victories against the Byzantium emperors, with the help received from Romanians north of the Danube, the brothers acquired recognition as emperors. The Veliko Tarnovo Fortress is famous for its remarkable architectural monuments, miniatures, mural paintings, literature, arts and crafts. It is located on the main road connecting Europe with Asia Minor in the valley of the Yantra river. From its glory days as the king`s capital we can still see a lot even today, but the town is still holding secrets and legends referring to hidden royal libraries and treasures from the burned monastery. Tour the impressive Tsarevets Fortress, then enjoy free time on Samovodene Street with its artisan shops. Continue to the nearby village of Arbanassi, a World Heritage Site. The name Arbanassi comes from the Albanian word Arbërës or Arbanas, which means "land worker". Free time for lunch in one of the many traditional restaurants in this charming village. Then visit Konstantzalieva House, built in the 17th century and belonging to one of the rich merchant families of the place. Complete your tour with the half underground Church of the Nativity, the earliest in Arbanassi. The iconostasis of this church is one of the earliest examples of superb woodcarving work in Bulgaria. Most of the depictions in the gallery represent the Orthodox Calendar from January, February and March. These calendar series comprise stories from The Old Testament - scenes revealing the martyrdom of different saints. If time allows, on the way back to Bucharest, we will make a short walking tour in Ruse Town, visiting the most important tourist attractions and walking on the main commercial street of this Bulgarian Harbour. From Ruse we drive back to Bucharest. Evening arrival to your hotel in Bucharest.