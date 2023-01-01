With its triple-arched entrance and interior restored in shades from scarlet to sapphire blue, Oslekov House is arguably the most beautifully restored example of Bulgarian National Revival–period architecture in Koprivshtitsa. It was built between 1853 and 1856 by a rich merchant who was executed after his arrest during the 1876 April Uprising. Now a house-museum, it features informative, multilingual displays (in Bulgarian, English and French) about 19th-century Bulgaria.

The museum includes some interesting background on the celep livestock merchant community, who were among the Bulgarian Revival's early influencers.