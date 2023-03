Todor Kableshkov is revered as having (probably) been the person who fired the first shot in the 1876 uprising against the Turks. After his arrest, he committed suicide rather than allowing his captors to decide his fate. This, his glorious former home (built in 1845), contains exhibits about the April Uprising.

You'll find the revolutionary's tomb just north of Kableshkov House, engraved with a crossed gun and sword.