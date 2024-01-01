Also called Topalova House, after the original owner, Lyutova House was built in 1854 in a style that mimicked Plovdiv’s characteristic baroque houses. It features a lavish salon with intricately carved ceilings; the landscapes painted on them were created by Mr Lyutov himself. The lower floor contains an exhibit of locally made felt cloths.
Lyutova House
Bulgaria
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.14 MILES
With its triple-arched entrance and interior restored in shades from scarlet to sapphire blue, Oslekov House is arguably the most beautifully restored…
0.06 MILES
Todor Kableshkov is revered as having (probably) been the person who fired the first shot in the 1876 uprising against the Turks. After his arrest, he…
Nearby Bulgaria attractions
0.06 MILES
Todor Kableshkov is revered as having (probably) been the person who fired the first shot in the 1876 uprising against the Turks. After his arrest, he…
0.14 MILES
With its triple-arched entrance and interior restored in shades from scarlet to sapphire blue, Oslekov House is arguably the most beautifully restored…