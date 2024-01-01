Lyutova House

Bulgaria

Also called Topalova House, after the original owner, Lyutova House was built in 1854 in a style that mimicked Plovdiv’s characteristic baroque houses. It features a lavish salon with intricately carved ceilings; the landscapes painted on them were created by Mr Lyutov himself. The lower floor contains an exhibit of locally made felt cloths.

