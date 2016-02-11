Welcome to Bandar Seri Begawan
BSB's city centre is on the north bank of Sungai Brunei at a spot – 12km upriver from Brunei Bay – that's easy to defend against seaborne attack and sheltered from both storms and tsunamis. During the Japanese occupation, the city centre – known until 1970 as Brunei Town – was severely damaged by Allied bombing.
Full Day City and Water Village Tour with Lunch in Brunei
Experience the best of Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital city of Brunei, on this full-day tour. See the city's iconic sights, relish lunch at a local restaurant, and catch a glimpse of local customs in a Brunei water village.Begin your day trip with hotel pickup and ride past Lapau, Dewan Majlis (the Parliament House), and the historic Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque, regarded as one of the region's most beautiful mosques. Then immerse yourself in Tamu's open market before continuing your tour with a visit to the Malay Technology Museum, the Brunei Museum, and even the tomb of the fifth Sultan of Brunei.Break for a delicious Bruneian lunch at a local restaurant before passing by the Royal Regalia Building and then stopping at the enormous, majestic residential palace Istana Nurul Iman. Hop aboard a traditional water taxi and cruise along the scenic Brunei River to a water village nearby.Sit down and enjoy a refreshing cup of tea accompanied by sumptuous cakes before ending your tour at the beautiful Jame Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque.09:00 - Depart from your hotel09:10 - Visit to Tamu (open Market) 09:30 - Visit to Omar Ali Saiffuddien Mosque10:00 - Visit 5th Sultan's Tomb10:15 - Visit to the Brunei Museum11:30 - Visit to Malay Technology Museum12:30 - Refresh with lunch at a local restaurant13:30 - Visit Jame Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque14:15 - Istana Nurul Iman14:45 - Visit to Royal Regalia Centre15:30 - Explore the Venice of the east, the largest water village in the world Kampong Ayre16:30 - Transfer back to hotel
Half Day City Tour and Optional Water Village Experience
See the main highlights of Brunei's capital city, Bandar Seri Begawan, on this half-day tour. From the city's iconic buildings and historic museums to its beautiful mosques and the majestic Sultan's Palace, get a comprehensive overview of the area's best in a short period of time.After a quick pickup from your hotel, drive past Bandar Seri Begawan's historic sites: Lapau, Brunei's royal ceremonial hall, and Dewan Majlis, the stunning parliament house. Next, visit the majestic Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque, often regarded as one of the most beautiful mosques in the region. Take time to admire the modern Islamic designs, a fusion of Mughal and Italian styles.Continue your tour by exploring the Brunei Museum and the Royal Regalia Center to learn about Brunei's unique culture and heritage before stopping at the enormous Jame Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque. Your last stop is Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei. Marvel at its grandiose architecture and don't miss this opportunity to snap photos of one of the largest residential palaces in the world.
Full Brunei Experience - City Excursion - Water Village and Mangrove Safari
This package provides you the ideal glimpse to Bandar Seri Begawan’s top sights. You will be greeted in the morning by our friendly representative for your historically filled tour. Your first pit stop will be the Royal Regalia Building in the bustling capital. Enjoy its grandiose exhibits of Brunei’s royal family and life-sized replicas of the Sultan’s life and success. No visit to Brunei is complete without a visit to the majestic Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque. Dubbed as one of the best in Islamic architecture, this glitter domed mosque is the country’s icon and its sheer grandness resonates. The tour will then bring you to the picturesque Jame Asr Mosque. Built by the current Sultan, this spectacular mosque can fit up to almost 4,500 worshippers. To wrap up your delightful tour, you will stop by at Istana Nurul Iman. Considered the largest residential palace in the world, catch a glimpse of the royal cars passing by if you’re lucky. Relax and enjoy your lunch break before your Brunei discovery continues. Continue to the Water Village which is one of Brunei's heritage jewels, being not only the world's largest settlement on stilts, but also the cultural heartland of the Brunei Malay. The 'village' in its name is rather misleading, as it was the capital and centre of the Brunei Empire until the modernization drive during the Resident's administration (the current city centre only begun being developed around that time). Take a wooden water Taxi ride to visit the Water village gallery on stilt, stroll along wooden walkways with your guide and have a close look at villager's home. In the late afternoon we will bring you into the mangroves. The tropical mangroves are a rich repository of numerous species of trees and other plants but they are perhaps most well-known for harboring an interesting selection of wildlife, such as mangrove cat snakes, crocodiles, monitor lizards and the most curious of all, the proboscis monkey. Endemic only to certain parts of Borneo, these monkeys became known for their bright-orange brown coats, long white tails, and the protruding noses on the adult males. Head into the mangrove wilderness in an open boat for an adventure to spot these, and perhaps even more! Short Itinerary & highlights Pick-up from hotel lobby Visit Royal Regalia Building Stop at Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque Visit Jame Asr' Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque (Thursday & Friday closed for inside visit)· Stop at 'Istana Nurul Iman', the Royal Palace Lunch (approx. noon) Panoramic boat ride to Water Village Visit Water Village Gallery Stroll from Village to village on wooden walkway Panoramic boat ride past Water Village and back of Royal Palace Wildlife spotting in the mangrove forests Return boat ride drop-off
Day Trip to Ulu Temburong National Park from Bandar Seri Begawan
Begin your Journey with an exhilarating ride on a public speed boats, weaving through the mangroves and passing the Brunei Bay area and even catch a glimpse of some wild life along the way such as monitor Lizards, crocodiles and Monkeys.Upon Arriving the rainforest lodge settle in for a quick morning tea serving local cakes and savories from the Temburong district, and after be fitted with life jackets and listen to a quick safety briefing by your guide before boarding a Longboat, also locally known as a Temuai and make your journey to the national Park.On the journey up river you are surrounded by untouched riverine rainforest and power through small rapids on the river before reaching the National Park Registration area, once registered, we will make our way through some muddy terrain before reaching the steps that lead to the canopy tower.After a good climb to the canopy, climb another 42m of vertical ladders of the canopy tower to gain an undisturbed 360 degree view of the oldest rainforest in the world.Make your back down and board the long boat to cool off at a nearby waterfall (subject to water level) before hopping back on the longboat and make your way back to the Rainforest lodge in time to freshen up and enjoy a locally cooked lunch.Once you have had your fill enjoy the surrounding of the rainforest lodge before heading back to town to catch your boat to Bandar but not without a stop to a local Iban longhouse on the way and see how the largest indigenous community in Temburong have lived for centuries with a modern twist.Hop on back the local speed boat and back to the capital where you can either catch some shut eye or enjoy the view on your way back to the capital.A tour not to be missed to catch the Best of what Temburong has to offer.7:30am: Take a water taxi from Bandar Seri Begawan through rivers, channels and mangrove islands in the early morning sun.8:15am: Arrive at Bangar Temburong, the regional capital.8:30am: Take an MVP or minibus from Bangar to Batang Duri.9am: Arrive at the Rainforest Lodge in time for morning tea, an introduction and safety briefing.9:30am: Take traditional longboats to Ulu Temburong National Park, travelling upstream through the rapids of the Temburong River.10:30am: Arrive at the National Park Center, register, then stroll along the elevated pathways of the lush Canopy Walkway and its amazing panoramic rainforest views.12:30pm: Enjoy a riverside lunch of traditional Malay dishes with a side order of swimming and relaxation.2pm: If the mood takes you, why not try rafting downstream?2:45pm: Return to the Rainforest Lodge by longboat or raft, for afternoon tea and to freshen up. 3:15pm: Transfer to Bangar, then take a water taxi back through the mangrove islands to Bandar Seri Begawan. 5pm: Arrive back at Bandar Seri Begawan, and civilisation.
Seria Oil Field Tour in Northwest Borneo
Head to the Seria oil field—the largest in northwest Borneo—for an interactive look at the industry that drives the country's economy. Stop at the Brunei LNG Plant and then at the Forestry Museum in Sungai Liang Park to learn about Brunei's logging history as well as conservation efforts.After you're picked up from your hotel, ride in air-conditioned comfort to the lush and verdant Sungai Liang Park. Stretch your legs with a stroll through the old-growth forest, then explore the history of logging and forestry conservation efforts in the country at the Brunei Forestry Museum.Continue on to the Seria oil field, where rows of drilling machines pump oil from more than 350 wells—this black gold is the lifeblood of Brunei's economy. Visit the Oil and Gas Discovery Center to check out interactive displays on science, innovation, and technology and to learn about the role of the oil and gas industry in Brunei. Next, see the Billionth Barrel Monument, a regal arch built in 1991 to mark the billionth barrel of crude oil produced at Seria.Sit down to a delicious local lunch in the coastal town of Kuala Belait, then begin your return trip to your hotel. On the way, make a stop to check out the impressive facilities at the Brunei Liquefied Natural Gas Plant, and pass by Jerudong Park—Brunei's only amusement park—before your tour comes to a close.
Proboscis Monkey River Safari
Just minutes from the center of Bandar Seri Begawan are isolated mangroves where nature still dominates.The boat leaves the center of Bandar, traveling past the old and new Water Villages housing towards the mangrove-lined waterways. Moving quietly along the narrow mangrove channels, stopping to listen and look for the birds and animal life that call the mangroves home. If you are lucky you can observe the shy proboscis monkey. (Only found in Borneo) Our guide will explain the mangrove ecology and some of the diversity of plant and animal life in the tangle of mangroves, vines, palms and trees. The boat returns to the center of Bandar Seri Begawan stopping along the way to visit a local house to have morning or afternoon tea.