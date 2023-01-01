Museu de Sant'Ana

This innovative museum in Tiradentes' former town jail was conceived by Belo Horizonte–based Angela Gutierrez, creator of Ouro Prêto’s Museu do Oratório and Belo Horizonte's Museu de Artes e Ofícios. The simple but beautifully presented collection features 270 images of St Anne in wood, stone and terracotta, from the 17th century to the present. Bilingual exhibits trace the importance of St Anne imagery throughout Brazil and its evolution through the baroque and rococo periods.