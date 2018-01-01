Welcome to Paraty
Paraty’s colonial center is remarkable not only for its exquisitely preserved, centuries-old architecture, but also for its lack of automobile traffic. The irregular cobblestone streets are closed to motor vehicles, making it a delightful place to stroll about. Elegant white buildings adorned with fanciful multihued borders and latticed windows blend harmoniously with the natural beauty that envelops the town.
Dozens of pristine beaches are within a couple of hours of Paraty by boat or bus, while inland, the Parque Nacional da Serra da Bocaina provides protection for a lush remnant of Mata Atlântica (Atlantic rainforest). The Brazilian government has recognized Paraty as a National Historic Site since 1966.
Paraty is crowded and lively throughout the summer holidays, brimming with Brazilian and European vacationers. The town’s cosmopolitan flavor is further enhanced by the large number of artists, writers and chefs, both Brazilian and foreign, who have settled here and opened shops, galleries and restaurants.
Top experiences in Paraty
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Paraty activities
Paraty City Sightseeing Tour
After your guide picks you up at your hotel in Paraty, embark on a 2-hour sightseeing tour of the colonial city with your small group. Your guide will point out the town's preserved 18th-century architecture, which together forms a National Historic Monument in Brazil. Be sure to keep your camera at the ready for fantastic photo opportunities while you stroll along the cobblestone in the historic city center, which provides pedestrian-only access. Head to the Casa da Cultura (House of Culture), a colonial mansion housing a permanent exhibit that documents the local culture through photos and video. You’ll have great views of the town from this museum, which also holds replica displays of Paraty’s past. Hear legends of the gold and coffee trade as your guide explains Paraty’s history during the last few centuries. Discover the city's unique position in exporting gold to Rio de Janeiro and beyond along the 750-mile (1,200-km) Gold Trail.Visit Baroque churches such as the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, built by and for slaves in 1725, and admire the gilded wooden altars dedicated to St Benedict and St John. Depending on which churches are open, you may also step foot inside the First Church of Our Lady of the Remedies, named after the town's patron saint. Originally built in the late 1700s, the building now houses art from both past and contemporary local artists.When your sightseeing tour ends, your guide will drop you off at your hotel.
Kayaking Adventure in Paraty
Meet your guide early in the morning in Jabaquara beach and get ready for this adventure!After safety instruction on the beach from 9am, you will paddle with your guide to islands and beaches in the bay of Paraty in double kayaks. You'll have a 30 minute break at our first stop at Sapeca Island with time for snorkeling and swimming in the warm waters of the bay. After another 10 minutes paddling, past more islands you arrive at Rosa Beach for more swimming. Here you will also eat some fruits and snacks (included).We paddle back to the starting point on a different route, tide permitting, passing through a Mangrove full of wildlife. You arrive back to the starting point at about 1pm.
Waterfall Jungle Jeep Adventure and Cachaca Tour from Paraty
After you’re picked up from your hotel, hop aboard a fully loaded Jeep for an exciting ride down the rugged roads outside Paraty! You’ll drive with a local guide along a scenic route through the Atlantic Forest of Bocaino Mountains National Park (Serra da Bocaina). Among the beautiful flora you’ll find jequitibá, one of the largest trees in the region, as well as Brazilian bamboo, bromeliads and more!The first stop on your 6-hour tour is the Gold Trail Exposition, where you can learn about the history of Brazil’s famous export. This road, paved in steep areas with large stones, connected Paraty by mule train to some of the world’s richest gold mines until the 18th century.Next, pass Toboga Falls — where swimmers coast down a natural 60-foot (18-meter) rock slide into the water — and Tarzan Falls, whose deep pools are accessible via a high-flying rope swing! When you reach the cachaça distillery called Engenho D’Ouro, discover how this popular Brazilian liquor is produced from sugarcane. You’ll taste several varieties of delicious cachaça, which is distilled onsite and aged in wooden casks.Then hop back in the Jeep for a short ride to a great local restaurant, Villa Verde. Enjoy specialty pastas and broiled dishes for lunch (own expense) while relaxing beside another beautiful waterfall. After your meal, take a refreshing dip to cool off in the pristine waters.At the Murycana Farm, another cachaça distillery, you’ll get a glimpse into farm life through a short tour. Your final stop is the Bromeliad Exhibition, where more than 300 species of beautiful plants are on display — an excellent photo op! Complete your tour by driving back to Paraty with drop-off at your hotel.
Shared Small Group WalkingTour of Brazil's Paraty Old Town
Meet your guide at Chafariz Square at the entrance to the Paraty Historic centre pedestrian zone and then set off on your 2-hour walking tour of the streets of Paraty. On the way to the Main Square the Portuguese Colonial Architecture it feels like you have stepped back in time to the 19th century. As you wander the streets you will see all the main sites including the Churches (First Church Our Lady of the Remedies, Igreja Nossa Senhora das Dores (Capelinha), Chapel of Saint Rita and the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary and Saint Benedict), the Casa de Cultura, the old jail, former cinemas, the stations of the Cross and many of the old colonial buildings. Your expert local guide will point out the architectural and urban design features that make Paraty such a unique example of Portuguese colonial architecture. There´ll be time to stop at a cachaça store where you can try the local rum which is still made the traditional way. At the end of the tour you´ll finish on Rua do Comercio, Paraty´s bustling street of stores, where the past meets the present!
Trindade Fishing Village, Beach Trek and Snorkeling Tour from Paraty
After hotel pickup, travel by minibus to Trindade, located just 15 miles (25 km) southeast of Paraty. Your guide first takes you to a beach near the village of Ranchos, where your small group will embark on a guided trek past three more beaches, ending at the natural swimming pool of Caixa d’Aço. Marvel at the pristine coastline, strewn with unique rock formations along the sand leading to forested alcoves.The hike to the fishing village takes 50 minutes, passing through beautiful natural mountain forests and glades within Bocaino Mountains National Park. When you reach Caixa d’Aço, spend your free time snorkeling and swimming in the crystal-clear waters, framed by the lush green landscape of the Atlantic Forest.Travel to the main village of Trindade for more relaxing in the sun and sea. If you’d like, enjoy the local cuisine with plenty of kiosks and restaurants offering seafood dishes for purchase (own expense) before your minivan drops you off at your hotel in Paraty.
Cooking Class in Paraty
The evening of demonstration and dinner starts with a caipirinha! Then chef Yara Castro Roberts gathers the group around the stove in her ultra-modern kitchen and demonstrates how each dish on the menu is made. Brazilian cuisine is at a cross road of cultures reflecting its roots that combines the native Indian, the Portuguese and the African. At the Academy of Cooking , you discover these interesting culture and Yara tells stories about the ingredients, their origins and their place in Brazil’s history. Along with the recipes, she gives some cooking tips that you can apply easily at home!Next, the superb dinner. It includes a welcome drink, then enjoy the dishes you produce together: appetizer, main course with side dish, salad, and dessert. Beverages include wine at dinner (Argentine or Chilean) then cafezinho and concluding with a cachaça tasting. Throughout dinner Yara entertains you with stories about how each dish entered Brazilian culture, stories about who prepared the dishes through the centuries and thus who seduced who. Enjoy!!